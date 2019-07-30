RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-31-19

Another great day to be outside as it will again be quite comfortable with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, and with a full day of sunshine, we will see afternoon temperatures rise into the upper 70’s. The high will then be sliding to our east into the Great Lakes, putting us into southerly flow as early as Thursday. Some clouds may begin to develop during the day, otherwise it will be another mostly sunny day as we start the month of August, with highs rising back to around 80. The end of the work week and through the weekend we will see a return to seasonable temperatures and more muggy conditions. A weak front is expected to drop down out of Canada and into Northern Wisconsin Friday. A few showers and storms will develop there, while we squeeze in another dry day. Sunshine will mix with some clouds with highs returning to the 80’s with moderate levels of humidity. The weak front will continue to drop southward and be in the area on Saturday. It does appear that even though much of the day will be dry, a few scattered showers and storms may develop through the afternoon with highs again in the low to mid 80’s. What remains of the front will then slide south and should lead to a dry finish to the weekend.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and Lake Hallie Police Department have identified the victims in the shooting deaths of 5 people in Chippewa County. Three of the victims are Bridget German, Douglas German, and Calvin Harris. The sheriff says they’re relatives of the gunman, Ritchie German Jr. They were found in the home in the Town of Lafayette. Officials say all three of them were shot in the head. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says Ritchie is believed to have stayed in the home after shooting his family. He says Bridget was found in the basement. She was shot in the bathroom and dragged into an adjacent room. He says Douglas and his son, Calvin, were shot in the kitchen, wrapped up in a sleeping bag and they were found in an empty bedroom. “I’m assuming that Ritchie stayed at the residence Friday night and Saturday and again used that bedroom to sleep in,” said Kowalczyk. “There was nothing in the bedroom besides the bed and two bodies.” Later at a home in Lake Hallie, the sheriff says Ritchie German killed 24-year-old Laile Vang. Ritchie’s body was also found inside. Vang’s parents 39-year-old Mai Vang and 51-year-old Teng Vang were also injured. Officials say they were shot in the hand by German and because of their injuries, both of them will need their arms amputated. Kowalczyk says Ritchie’s brother’s vehicle was found running outside the home. He parked on the street, walked to the house, and fired shots through the front door with a shotgun. Kowalczyk compared the incident to the Jayme Closs case. He says they are similar in nature because for what we know right now. There was no connection between German and the Vang family, the door was shot down and the parents were shot. The chief deputy says Ritchie had been texting with Laile. Chief Deputy, Chad Holum says, “As it relates to the nature of the texts, it looked like he was trying to. It was sexual in nature. Based on the evidence and the people that we have talked to, there’s a lot of similarities, it’s unknown what his intentions were and obviously, if he did have that intent, it did not work out for him that evening.” There are still many questions.

Barron County (WQOW) – Power has been restored to hundreds of people who did not have the lights on for nearly two weeks. Roughly 250 customers had been without power since severe storms ripped through Barron County the weekend of July 20. Barron Electric Cooperative said all of those customers were living between Cumberland and Turtle Lake, near Echo, Moon and Horseshoe lakes. As of Tuesday, just 25 people are still without electricity, but will need some repairs done to their homes before they can be connected to the main power lines. Officials said the recent round of rain and strong wind has caused the ground to become saturated and trees to lean. The co-op is still dealing with a handful of calls for trees falling on power lines everyday.

Tuesday afternoon at about 5:45, a Rusk County deputy and a Ladysmith Officer responded to a location on West 5th Street North, Ladysmith, to attempt to locate a female individual riding an ATV at a high rate of speed up and down the street. According to the report, the City Officer located the ATV which pulled over in the area of Summit Avenue, and West 5th Street North. The driver was identified as Marisela Jacinto, 19. After an investigation, the Rusk County deputy advised that he would write a DNR Citation to Jacinto for operating with a juvenile on the ATV without a helmet.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop shortly before 11 PM Tuesday night in the 1000 Block of Highway 8. According to the report, the vehicle was stopped for expired registration. The driver admitted to having drugs in the truck. The vehicle was searched and some drug items were recovered. The driver will be cited for THC Possession and expired registration.

The Security Financial Bank Awards $4,500 in Scholarships to Area High School Graduates. Paul Rudersdorf, president and CEO of Security Financial Bank, is pleased to announce that nine area recent high school graduates each have been awarded a $500 scholarship to be used to further their education. Area recipients include, Hans Schultz, a graduate of Ladysmith High School, will study business administration at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Jonathan Nelson, a graduate of Flambeau High School, plans to study agribusiness at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Each year, SFB awards up to two $500 scholarships in each of its markets to graduating high school seniors.

Chippewa County (WEAU) – Miranda Jo Miller was in court Tuesday on charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. Signature Bond has been set at $10,000 and Miller is not to drive without a valid driver’s license. Miller’s next court appearance is set for August 22. The crash happened July 22, 2017 in the town of Colburn. 46 year old Jeremy Goodwin was killed. According to a criminal complaint, neither driver was wearing a seat belt. Miller told investigators that she had been looking for a phone signal, checking her phone every 30 seconds, but did not recall the crash. Passengers in Goodwin’s vehicle say he was texting while driving, but could not indicate if it was before or during the crash. Miller failed to stop for a stop sign when she hit Goodwin’s vehicle, sending both into the ditch.