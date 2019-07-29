RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-30-19

The National Weather Service in Minneapolis sent out damage assessment crews yesterday and confirmed six tornadoes from Sunday’s storms in our region. Four of those happened in Minnesota, all EF-0 or EF-1 in strength mainly with damage to trees, crops and a few farming structures. Here in Western Wisconsin we had a tornado confirmed near Luck, an EF-1 with 90 MPH winds but no injuries. An EF-0 was confirmed near Barron with 74 MPH winds. Thankfully no injuries reported, but a farm outbuilding, corn crops and trees were damaged. A nice change is in the works for the coming days. The weather is going to be very quiet the remainder of this work week with some great conditions for anything outdoors! We are catching a break from the high heat and humidity that can still be quite dominant this time of year. After a few more cooler than average days, temperatures will gradually warm back to typical levels later this week. A large high pressure system will be centered to our west today, keeping our area in northwest flow, though daytime winds will be lighter. Sunshine will again mix with some fair weather clouds with afternoon heating. This will be the coolest day of the next several with comfortable readings in the mid 70’s. Dew points will be in the 50’s, making it feel nice and dry. An even cooler night is then expected as the high moves right overhead. Wind will be calm and a clear sky will lead to some places dipping down into the 40’s to start off Wednesday.

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) — The father of two of five people found dead in two houses in northwestern Wisconsin has identified two sons and a grandson as among the dead. Authorities say a man shot and killed four people and wounded two others wounded at a home in Lake Hallie on Sunday night and a home in the town of Lafayette on Monday. Ritchie German Sr. of North Prairie, Wisconsin says adult sons Ritchie German Jr. and Douglas German were among the dead, along with Douglas’ 8-year-old son, Calvin German. The elder German says authorities have told him they suspect Ritchie Jr. was the killer. Ritchie German Jr. and another person were found dead and two others wounded Sunday night at the Lake Hallie residence. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says deputies found a man, woman and the boy dead at the Lafayette home. Authorities have not released identities or motive.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (MEDIA RELEASE) — PRESS RELEASE: Barron County Tornado At 6:53PM on July 28th 2019, the Barron County 911 Center received reports of a tornado in the 1700 Block of 8-1/2 Avenue, Barron. Upon arrival, emergency crews confirmed that a tornado caused damage to one outdoor garage structure, relocating debris to neighboring properties approximately ½ mi away. No injuries were reported. Responding agencies included the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the National Weather Service.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (MEDIA RELEASE) — PRESS RELEASE: Barron County Structure Collapse At 4:39PM on July 28th 2019, the Barron County 911 Center received reports of a structure collapse with several injuries in the 2600 Block of 17th Avenue, Rice Lake. Upon arrival, emergency crews advised the 2nd floor outdoor deck had collapsed, causing multiple people to fall over 10 feet. Five patients were transported by ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Barron and Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake, in addition to five patients driving themselves to both hospitals in personal vehicles to be checked out. All patients were non-critical and stable at the time of transport. Responding agencies included Lakeview Medical Center EMS, Mayo Ambulance, Emergency Services of Barron County, Wisconsin State Patrol, Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

Monday morning at about 8:15, a male subject advised Rusk County authorities that he was working on a roof at a location and left his tools there. Sometime over the weekend, someone has taken his tools. A Rusk County deputy was called to the scene and the case is under investigation.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop shortly before 8 PM Monday night on highway 73, ½ mile North of Grass Road. According to the report, after an investigation, a subject was detained. The deputy advised THC odor smelled from the vehicle on initial contact. The K-9 was deployed for exterior and interior sniff but no alerts. The vehicle search recovered THC and Paraphernalia. The driver will be cited for possession of THC, Paraphernalia and OWL.

Monday night at about 11:35, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Lake Avenue West Ladysmith. According to the report, a deputy observed subjects in Kwik Trip and recognized both. Conducted DOT records checks on both as both frequently have warrants. A male subject showed multiple warrants from Chippewa County. The deputy then observed subjects leave Kwik Trip and go to Mcdonalds where contact was made. Warrants were valid and the subject was arrested.

This (Tuesday) morning at about 1:30, Ladysmith Police responded to an address on Pederson Avenue on a report of a possible Domestic incident occurring there. City Police made contact with a female subject and Gerald M. Shoemaker Jr., 39. The female advised that Shoemaker had become very angry after what was supposed to be a joke was said to him. Showmaker began throwing things around the kitchen and getting in the females face. She felt threatened so she hit him to get him away from her. Shoemaker was found to be the primary aggressor in the incident and was arrested for Domestic D/C. There were multiple children present who stated they were disturbed and the female also stated that she was very disturbed by Shoemaker’s actions and behavior. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. — (WEAU) One person has died and another is hurt after a car crash in the Town of Rome. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the scene on State Highway 73 around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. At the crash, crews determined a single car was driving eastbound when it tried to make a turn at 7th Drive, but hit a driveway embankment and went airborne. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another was taken to a hospital with undetermined injuries. The Town of Rome Police Department has shutdown Highway 73 between County Road U and Oak Street, as it works to reconstruct the crash and investigate the scene.