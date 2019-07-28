RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-29-19

Another wild weekend with severe storms, but quieter weather for the day and week will offer some favorable conditions for cleanup. The NWS in Minneapolis will be sending survey teams to both Polk and Barron Counties to assess damage today. There was a significant amount of damage to property and trees outside the village of Luck and a public report of a tornado with a shed being destroyed south of Barron. The pattern moving forward will be characterized by cooler, more comfortable and dry weather. A large high pressure system will be moving from the Northern Plains eastward through the Upper Midwest in the coming days, leading to some very quiet weather for us. Though dew points will be dropping, lingering low level moisture and a trough passing by to our north may allow for some extra clouds to persist at times during the day. It will be breezy and a bit cooler than average with highs in the upper 70’s. Clouds will then exit with a mostly clear sky at night as winds diminish. The drier air will allow for a cooler overnight and we look to drop down into the mid 50’s to start Tuesday.

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. — (WEAU) PRESS RELEASE: On July 28th, 2019 the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call requesting EMS and Law Enforcement in regard to a shooting incident at a residence in the Village of Lake Hallie. Upon Law Enforcements arrival, we discovered two deceased, an adult male and female. Two other adults at the residence suffered gun shot injuries. The two adults were taken to an area hospital and are being treated for their injuries. At around 2:30 a.m. Chippewa County Deputies went to the residence of one of the deceased in the Town of Lafayette to make contact with family members. Upon entry of the residence Law Enforcement discovered three other gun shot victims, all deceased, of a apparent homicide. The shooter/gunman is suspected in both homicide investigations. The suspected shooter is also one of the deceased. At this time residents in the Village of Lake Hallie and Chippewa County are not in harms way. These investigations will be followed up with more details as the investigations continue.

­WQOW – The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team says a strong line of thunderstorms moved through the Chippewa Valley Sunday afternoon and evening. The storms also produced lighting and torrential rainfall. Damage has been reported to the National Weather Service in parts of Polk and Barron Counties. While none of these reports have been confirmed, early indication is a tornado could have caused damage south of Barron in Barron County. A member of the public reported seeing the tornado, though again this has not been confirmed by the NWS. Law Enforcement relayed a report that a shed has been destroyed 4 miles south-southeast of Barron. Radar puts the strongest part of the storm near Barron around 7 p.m. Before that, Law Enforcement in Polk County reported tree damage and power lines down in Luck and areas to the south near Milltown. It is normal practice for the National Weather Service to survey damage in hard hit areas to determine whether it was caused by straight line wind gusts or a tornado. NWS Twin Cities plan on surveying damage Monday near Luck/Milltown in Polk County and near Barron/Chetek in Barron County. The bottom line is whether or not this was caused by a tornado, there was damage. Severe thunderstorms can be just as dangerous as tornadoes.

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (MEDIA RELEASE) — POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK POST: “The most recent weather event affected the Bone Lake area in the Georgetown and Bone Lake Townships. While there was significant home and secondary building damage, no reports of injuries were received and no deaths have occurred. At this time, emergency responders have checked all residents and public roadways are being cleared. We have not received conformation of a tornado from the NWS.”

In Rusk County news over the weekend, Friday morning shortly after 9 AM, the DOC agent requested assistance from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. A County deputy went to a location on Highway 27 and after an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Friday afternoon, a male subject walked into the LEC to report a theft at a location on County Highway A. Ladysmith. The complainant reported a theft from his shed on his property on County Highway A., West of Bell School. No other information was available.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle accident located on County Highway D. East of Sheldon in Taylor County. According to the report, the rider was up and walking around. A Rusk County deputy, Sheldon ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, the accident was on County Highway D, 2 miles East of Sheldon in Taylor County. The driver was transported by EMS to MMC-Ladysmith. Taylor County did the crash report.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop shortly before 7 PM at Cemetery Road and Highway 8. According to the report, the deputy advised a second Rusk County deputy that there was a male subject in the vehicle which he believes was Justin Robotka who was wanted on a warrant. After a few minutes the second deputy advised he was out with the vehicle at Express Mart in Bruce. Robotka was in the truck and the female driver left him there. The deputy advised he had one subject detained. The driver was warned for unreadable license plate and expired registration. The vehicle did not belong to the female driver and the registered owner was arrested for outstanding warrant. Robotka was wanted from Barron County and taken into custody and was turned over to Barron County at the county line.

Friday afternoon, a Ladysmith Officer made a warrant pickup at a residence on East 7th Street South. The Officer arrested Wayne J. Srp, 53, on 2 Municipal Warrants. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday afternoon just before 5 PM, a Ladysmith Officer spoke with a female subject about a bike that she had stolen from her residence on East 2nd Street South. The bike is Black and Green Huffy valued at $100. The victim was provided a crime victim information sheet and a statement of loss for law enforcement.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl has died at a Wisconsin Dells campground after she was struck by a pickup truck. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was killed Sunday at Jellystone Camp Resort in the town of Delton. Authorities say a 76-year-old man behind the wheel crested a hill and struck the girl who was in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.