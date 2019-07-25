RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-26-19

There are some storms rolling through this morning but after this initial round of rain, many places will stay dry for the rest of the day with just a slight chance of a shower or storm late. It will be another day with seasonable temperatures as highs reach the mid 80’s while also turning a bit more humid. Breezes will also continue from the southwest blowing at 10-15 miles per hour. Over the weekend we will be watching the next weather system moving into the Northern Plains on Saturday and into Wisconsin on Sunday. This means we are likely to remain dry on Saturday with quite a bit of sunshine in the forecast. It will remain on the humid side with highs solidly in the mid 80’s. This will be the better of the two days for outside activities with that chance for some showers and storms developing on Sunday. The track of the low may shift some between now and then, so rain amounts and duration remain up in the air. If the low remains further north it will likely lean towards warmer and drier, while if it’s further south, we will stay cloudier and cooler with higher chances to get wet. Right now we are forecasting highs in the low 80’s.

POLK and BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Polk and Barron County are both still working to clean up debris from severe storms, and a call for volunteers has been put out. The complete list to volunteer or report damage for both Polk and Barron County is listed. Polk County: If you need to report storm damage, please call 211 to be put on an ongoing list. Polk County Sheriff says residents must have already contacted their home insurance agent and know what aid they are eligible to be receiving. Volunteers: This weekend, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday – July 26-28, we will be opening a Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) at Unity High School. At the VRC, starting at 8 a.m. daily, volunteers will be registered and assigned to work projects. Work crews will be formed and work under the direction of qualified personnel. Volunteers should be in good physical shape and call 211 and indicate their availability. Please plan on bringing long pants, solid footwear (boots preferred), gloves, safety glasses, hearing protection, bug spray, and sun protection. BARRON COUNTY: To report storm damage, please call 211. Volunteers: Volunteers must check in at our volunteer reception site. The Barron County Justice Center, located at 1420 State Highway 25, Barron. By checking in volunteers receive liability coverage. Every hour volunteered provides financial relief to local towns. Volunteers will be driving to work sites. All volunteers must bring picture ID, wear closed toe shoes, long pants, long sleeve shirts, safety glasses, and work gloves. Volunteers should bring their own bag lunch.

Thursday afternoon at about 4:15, a Rusk County deputy and a Ladysmith Officer responded to Probation and Parole on Highway 27, Ladysmith. According to the Police log, after an investigation, a subject was taken into custody. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County deputies made a traffic stop just after 8 PM, on Highway 8 and East 11th Street North near West Cove Lanes, Ladysmith. According to the report, after an investigation, a subject was arrested for possession of Meth. A subject was taken to MMC-Ladysmith and then transported to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available.

SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have searched property in two Missouri counties for two missing brothers from Wisconsin. Nicolas Diemel and Justin Diemel own a livestock business in Shawano County and regularly travel to Missouri to meet with farmers. Family members say they last heard from them Sunday when they were expected to return to Wisconsin. Their abandoned rental vehicle was found in a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says investigators searched a property near Braymer where the brothers met with clients. Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish says law enforcement officers have conducted multiple searches in both counties. Fish says they are checking buildings, ponds and waste piles, but have not yet found anything.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Mueller warned that Russian interference is still happening “as we sit here.” State election officials are anxious and underfunded, some running systems with outdated software and scrounging for replacement parts off eBay. And on Thursday a report from the Senate Intelligence committee concluded all 50 states were targeted in 2016 and ahead of the 2018 election “top election vulnerabilities remained.” But there’s no help coming from Congress. It’s a risky calculation heading into 2020, when the stakes will be high for an election that could see record turnout as President Donald Trump runs for a second term. Primary voting is six months away. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday blocked a House-passed bill that would authorize $775 million to beef up state election systems. GOP leaders made the case that the Trump administration has already made great strides in protecting the vote and they say no more funding is needed. The Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, called inaction by Congress a “disgrace” and pledged to keep pushing for votes. Mueller’s testimony “should be a wake-up call,” he said.

(KSWB/CNN) – Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition asking that the Halloween holiday be moved from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of October. The petition was launched in 2018 on Change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association. The group says such a move would make the celebration safer and less stressful. By Friday morning, more than 69,000 people had signed the petition. Halloween traces its roots to All Hallow’s Eve, which started as a pagan festival celebrated by the Celts thousands of years ago.