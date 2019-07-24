RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-25-19

Barron County Authorities would like to thank the community for the overwhelming support and offers of help with the Barron County severe weather event on July 19th. Volunteers to help with storm debris clean-up will be accepted Friday July 26th and Saturday July 27, from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Barron County Justice Center, located at 1420 State Highway 25, Barron. If you have received damage from the July 19th, Barron County storm and would like to request assistance, please call 211. Additional resource information is also available by calling 211 or going to the Barron County Website: www.barroncountywi.gov. Volunteers must check in at our volunteer reception site. By checking in volunteers receive liability coverage. Every hour volunteered provides financial relief to local towns. Volunteers will be driving to work sites. All volunteers must bring picture ID, wear closed toe shoes, long pants, long sleeve shirts, safety glasses, and work gloves. Volunteers should bring their own bag lunch. Bug spray and sunscreen are recommended. Volunteers for onsite clean-up efforts ages 14-17 are welcome with completed registration form signed by a parent or guardian. The form is available on the Barron County website.

Rusk County dispatch at about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, received 911 calls advising of a one vehicle rollover on County Highway VV .29 miles South of Spur Road near Sheldon. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sheldon Ambulance and the Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene. LifeLink helicopter was also called to the scene. According to the report, by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver, Robert Stanley, 19, of Sheldon, was North bound on County VV when he entered the West ditch, struck a driveway went air born North of driveway struck an embankment, rolled over and ended on its roof. Stanley reported that he fell asleep. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Eau Claire with unknown injuries. No other information was available.

Wednesday afternoon at about 12:45 Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a residence on Pederson Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, a deputy was in contact with David Garza. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

At 11:40 Wednesday night, Rusk County served a warrant at a resident on Linden Street, Tony. A Deputy was in contact with the subject who was arrested for Obstruction and a Probation warrant. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Wednesday evening at about 7:35, a Ladysmith Officer responded to an address on Sabin Avenue East on a report of a Domestic incident going on at that address. The male subject Tommy L. Robinson was at the residence and was found to have an active warrant out of Barron County. Robinson was cooperative with officers and was taken into custody without incident. The City Officer then transported Robinson to the Rusk County jail.

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) – Middle and high school students held a rally in Ladysmith for alcohol and drug prevention. We Are Change is a group of students who are working hard on their “The Brain Campaign” where they are educating others on the effects of alcohol on the brain and underage drinking prevention strategies. They were in Ladysmith Thursday from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in front of city hall. The group then walked down Mural Park on Miner Avenue and had a press conference at 10:50 a.m. We Are Change were being accompanied by Dover Youth 2 Youth from New Hampshire who have been training the middle and high school students on the programs they use.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents in northern Wisconsin has been moved to a prison in New Mexico. Press-Gazette Media reports the New Mexico Corrections Department has confirmed Jake Patterson has been transferred to one of its prisons from the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun. Wisconsin corrections officials recommended that Patterson be sent to a maximum-security prison out of state due to security concerns because of the notoriety of the case. The 22-year-old convict was moved July 15. But, Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials refused to say where he was moved and removed him from its online inmate locator. A judge sentenced Patterson to life in prison in May for fatally shooting James and Denise Closs in their Barron home and holding 13-year-old Jayme captive for 88 days.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Damage cleanup and power restoration is ongoing in Wisconsin as a result of the recent destructive storms. A report from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs pegs preliminary damage to the public sector at $1.9 million, but also notes many counties have not yet reported to the state. The state Emergency Operations Center is monitoring power restoration. It says about 16,000 customers remain without power while service has been restored to 273,000 across the state. The National Weather Service now says there were 16 tornadoes that touched down in the state between July 18 and 20. The Wisconsin Army National Guard is sending help to Polk and Barron counties Thursday where heavy equipment will be used to clear debris. The Wisconsin Air National Guard is also sending debris removal teams to Polk County.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Officials with Barron County Electric Cooperative report about 400 customers remain without power after damaging storms last week. The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs released new numbers Wednesday tied to the storms and the recovery. Many people without power in Barron County may remain without service until Sunday. About 50 to 75 of those customers live around Loon Lake – halfway between Turtle Lake and Cumberland. Several counties have declared states of emergency in response to the storm damage, including Clark, Polk, and Sawyer. People with storm damage are encouraged to call 211 to report it.