RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-24-19

High pressure has been dominating our weather over the past few days keeping the sky clear and humidity low. But, the pattern is finally beginning to shift as this system will be edging east and should be right over the state Wednesday. We can expect another mainly dry day, though again a few isolated showers will be possible from mid-late afternoon into the evening. Chances will be highest over the eastern half of Wisconsin. Sunshine will mix with clouds as we warm up a few more degrees, into the mid 80’s. On Thursday winds will shift to the southwest and humidity will begin to creep up. It will be yet another dry day with sunshine, scattered clouds, and highs in the mid 80’s. Breezes will help to add a cooling touch for the afternoon, though it will be a bit more humid. A few showers and storms are expected to be moving through Minnesota and into Western Wisconsin at night. These will come out ahead of a weak front. Timing for our area will favor a weakening trend into the night, while a few may carry into Friday morning. The rest of the day will feature clouds and sunshine with highs again in the mid 80’s along with a sticky feel.

Tuesday morning at 10 AM, a Rusk County deputy, spoke with a male subject about criminal damage to property complaint. According to the report, the complainant advised that he left his shop on Prentice Street, Glen Flora at 7 PM Monday evening and returned at approximately 8:30 AM Tuesday. Upon his arrival he observed spray paint on his building. The case is under investigation.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday morning that Brandon Palmer was at a location on Tower Road, Ladysmith. Rusk County deputies arrived at the scene and after an investigation, Palmer was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Tuesday morning at 9:45, a Ladysmith Officer met with a male juvenile and his mother regarding the male’s cell phone being stolen from a friend’s vehicle during Sunday, after the Mardi Gras Parade. The juvenile stated the phone was left in his friend’s vehicle and the friend did not have the phone any longer. The City Officer provided the subject with a statement of loss and crime victim information sheet. The subject was told if he was able to track the phone to contact the LPD.

Sales of existing homes turned down sharply in June, which is traditionally the strongest month of the year for home sales, while prices continued to rise at well above the rate of inflation, according to the latest analysis of the housing market by the Wisconsin Realtors Association. June home sales fell 9.7 percent relative to June 2018, and the median price rose 10.3 percent to $215,000 over that same 12-month period. Comparing the first half of 2019 to that same period in 2018, sales dropped 5.1 percent, and the median price rose 7.7 percent to $195,000. In Rusk County the median price last month was $127,250 compared to $173,000 in June of last year. Year to date price is $100,500 compared to $104,450 last year. Sales in Rusk County in June was 20 compared to 15 in June of last year. Year to date sales is 81 compared to 74 in 2018. Normally, a strong economy and low mortgage rates produce solid sales growth, but our persistent lack of homes for sale kept June sales well below last year’s levels. The strong demand for housing was fueled in part by record-setting low unemployment rates of just 2.8 percent for both April and May.

HOLT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two brothers from Wisconsin reported missing after traveling to Missouri. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says a rental car being used by Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel was found Monday abandoned in a commuter parking lot in Holt. The two men had been to Caldwell and Clinton counties on business. No other details were released about the men’s disappearance. Nicholas Diemel’s wife, Lisa, says she last spoke to her husband on Sunday. She said the brothers own a livestock a company and were visiting farms in Missouri Saturday. She said her husband said the brothers were going to someone’s house to look at calves Sunday. She knew something was wrong when the brothers didn’t get make their return flight later that day.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin would be able to increase tuition no greater than the rate of inflation under a bill being proposed in the state Legislature by the chairman of the Assembly’s higher education committee. The proposal envisions a time without a tuition freeze that’s been in place for six years and will run for at least two more. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Wednesday that Republican Rep. Dave Murphy plans to introduce a bill that would allow the UW Board of Regents to raise tuition by the consumer price index increase each year. It would also lock tuition at the same rate a student pays their first year over the next three. Republican state Sen. Andre Jacque is also behind the bill, which wouldn’t take effect until the 2021 school year at the earliest. Eau Claire (WQOW) – Representative Jodi Emerson along with State Senator Lena Taylor will be introducing a package of bills called “Unlock the Vote” Wednesday in Madison. The first bill would grant voting rights to those currently on probation and parole who do not have that right. It amounts to about 66,000 people across the state. The second bill would take census data for those who are currently incarcerated and send it back to their hometowns. Currently the data collected goes to the community where their correctional facility is located. Representative Emerson spoke with News 18 yesterday about these bills and why it’s important for those citizens and the state. “The important piece of it is that when people have paid their debt to society, they should be involved and invested in their communities and having somebody have the right to vote gets them invested in their democracy,” she said. “There are studies that show it reduces recidivism, being more engaged in your community means that you are less likely to commit additional crimes, so if this is one way that we can work to reduce crime by giving people the right to vote I think it’s important that we look at this.” Emerson sees this as the first step in tackling a broader issue that she believes will be a conversation for years to come. She also believes this will hold people in charge of the criminal justice system more accountable.