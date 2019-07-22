RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-23-19

A large high pressure system dominates the central states and will slowly move east the next few days. We will remain on the front side of this fair weather system today, with a northwest breeze returning. Winds could become a bit strong at times this afternoon, but mainly just offer a bit of relief from the typical summer heat. Sunshine will again mix with scattered afternoon clouds with highs getting to around 80. Weak upper level energy is forecast to drop down in this northwest flow and may bring a few isolated afternoon showers, mainly over the far northern and eastern part of Wisconsin. The quiet, sunny weather will continue on Wednesday with the same high pressure system over the area. Temperatures will start to warm a little more and we should be back on track for late July with highs in the low 80’s.

Storm surveys from the National Weather Service have confirmed 4 tornadoes. Two near Turtle Lake and two near Withee. This brings Wisconsin’s tornadoes from just Friday and Saturday to 14 along with widespread straight line winds damage. These tornadoes were embedded in a line of severe thunderstorms producing an estimated 90mph straight-line wind gusts, according to the NWS report. A weather station in Cushing in NW Polk County measured an 84 mph wind gust and had sustained winds above 70 mph for 5 consecutive minutes. Only one of these four tornadoes had wind speeds higher than these straight line winds which were strongest in Polk and Barron Counties. The first Barron County tornado touched down at 5:36 PM for 13 minutes near Horseshoe Lake. It was on the ground for 3 miles, and had wind speeds of 90 miles per hour. That one was deemed an EF-1. THE SECOND TWISTER HIT NEAR UPPER Turtle Lake at about 5:45 PM and only lasted about six minutes. It was on the ground an estimated eight-tenths of a mile. That was determined to be an EF-0. The Clark County tornadoes each only had a path of a quarter-mile. One was deemed an EF-0 and hit near Withee at about 7:19 PM with wind speeds of 85 miles per hour. The other was stronger, NWS investigators say it was an EF-1. That tornado hit about five minutes later, also near Withee. It had wind speeds of 110 miles per hour.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Severe storms in Barron County on July 19 have left 2,000 people still without power according to Barron Electric. Jen Groskopf of Almena was told it may be five or six more days before her power is restored. “We have two generators, a couple coolers and we do have our fridge and freezers hooked up now but we are showering at the high school in Turtle Lake.” Barron Electric says 50 crews are out working to get power back and 7,000 customers have already been restored. The company says more than 50 poles were damaged during the storm and power outages may last for several more days. Others have gotten power back but are still dealing with severe damage from the storms. Community members say while the damage is severe, cleanup efforts are bringing people together. “Barron is a pretty strong knit group,” says Rod Nordby of Barron. “Everyone just helps their neighbor and people you don’t even know stop and help you and it’s pretty nice.” Nordby says cleaning up all the fallen trees and damage could take months. “If you are looking for something to do and you like to clean up brush come to Barron we could use your help.”

Monday morning at about 10:20, a worker at the Bruce Area Library reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that someone egged the mail box for the book exchange, probably Friday night sometime. The caller would like extra patrol.

MADISON (WEAU) – A $4.8 million contract has been signed by Gov. Tony Evers to make improvements to WIS 40 between Rusk County line and US 8, near the city of Bloomer and Bruce. The work is scheduled to begin August 5, with a completion date of September 2019. The improvements to the highway include resurfacing, pavement marking and sign installation. During construction WIS 40 will be reduced to a single 12-foot lane.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who take aspirin to prevent a heart attack may need to rethink the pill-popping, Harvard researchers reported Monday. A daily low-dose aspirin is recommended for people who have already had a heart attack or stroke and for those diagnosed with heart disease. But for the otherwise healthy, that advice has been overturned. Guidelines released this year ruled out routine aspirin use for many older adults who don’t already have heart disease — and said it’s only for certain younger people under doctor’s orders. How many people need to get that message? Some 29 million people 40 and older were taking an aspirin a day despite having no known heart disease in 2017, the latest data available, according to a new study from Harvard and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. About 6.6 million of them were doing so on their own — a doctor never recommended it. And nearly half of people over 70 who don’t have heart disease — estimated at about 10 million — were taking daily aspirin for prevention, the researchers reported in Annals of Internal Medicine. “Many patients are confused about this,” said Dr. Colin O’Brien, a senior internal medicine resident at Beth Israel who led the study. After all, for years doctors urged people to leverage aspirin’s blood-thinning properties to lower the chances of a first heart attack or stroke. Then last year, three surprising new studies challenged that dogma. Those studies were some of the largest and longest to test aspirin in people at low and moderate risk of a heart attack, and found only marginal benefit if any, especially for older adults. Yet the aspirin users experienced markedly more digestive-tract bleeding, along with some other side effects. . In March, those findings prompted a change in guidelines from the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology: —People over 70 who don’t have heart disease — or are younger but at increased risk of bleeding — should avoid daily aspirin for prevention. —Only certain 40- to 70-year-olds who don’t already have heart disease are at high enough risk to warrant 75 to 100 milligrams of aspirin daily, and that’s for a doctor to decide. Nothing has changed for heart attack survivors: Aspirin still is recommended for them.

