RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-22-19

High pressure will be to our west today, while slowly heading east into the middle of the week. This will keep the weather largely dry state-wide, though an isolated pop up afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. We can expect plenty of sunshine to kick off the work week, mixing with scattered clouds and afternoon highs in the upper 70’s. The placement of the high will block out any return of higher humidity at least a few more days with north and northwest flow. The great weather will continue Tuesday and even Wednesday with not much change. If you have been holding off getting any outdoor chores done because of the high heat and humidity, now will be your chance. Temperatures will rise back to around 80 on Tuesday and just a few degrees higher on Wednesday, while dew points remain around 60, still pretty comfortable.

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) — After powerful storms rocked much of Wisconsin in recent days, Gov. Evers has declared a statewide state of emergency. Barron County was hit hard by storms on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes touched down in Jackson and Trempealeau counties Saturday. WEAU caught up with community members in Barron still cleaning up. Ed Quinn and his wife, Tammy said they’re lucky to only have downed trees in their yard after severe storms hit Barron Friday night. “You could see on the radar how bad it was coming in almost in a straight line all the way across the state.” The storms hit just before dark Friday night. “Just before dark it got windy and then trees started to fall down. Straight-line winds, they were not like a tornado.” Ed says he lost a dozen trees in the storm. Because of the widespread damage, the City of Barron set up designated dump sites. According to Xcel Energy, about 25,000 of its customers lost power at some point on Friday or Saturday. As of this Sunday afternoon, about two thousand remained without power. The majority of those customers are in Polk and Barron counties. Xcel energy expected to restore service to nearly all Wisconsin customers by this Sunday night.

In Chetek, fallen trees could be found in nearly every neighborhood. In some areas, trees knocked down power lines leaving many in Chetek without power. Some houses in Chetek had severe damage with trees falling onto their roofs and tearing off siding.

­Chetek (WQOW) – If you are still without power in northwest Wisconsin, the Chetek School District is stepping up to help. They say it was a rough weekend for the community and know some people need help as cleanup continues. The school district announced on Monday that high school/middle school is open for those who need restrooms or showers. The building will be open from 12-4:30 p.m. on Monday. You can enter the commons area doors near the gyms.

Sawyer County Sheriff’s reported power lines and trees down. The affected area was from the Reservation to Ojibwa mainly Eastern Sawyer County. Washburn County reported a few trees down but overall not to much damage.

Little damage was reported in Rusk County from the storms Friday evening. Some trees were down mainly Southern parts of the county. A large oak tree was reportedly across the roadway on County line road near Chetek. Ladysmith Police cleared Memorial Park for the Northland Mardi Gras Friday evening because of the expected strong storms. The park was later opened for the Mardi Gras.

Western Wisconsin received another round of severe weather on Saturday. The first warnings were issued by the National Weather Service around 8 AM. A tornado warning was issued just after 9 AM for Northeastern La Crosse, South western Jackson and South eastern Trempealeau Counties. The impact of the morning storms was felt at Country Jam. A camper suffered severe damage from a fallen tree. One person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries. Rain Saturday dampened some of the events for the Northland Mardi Gras. The Mardi Gras golf tournament was canceled maybe for the first time ever.

In other Rusk County news from the past weekend, Saturday morning the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received several Criminal Damage to Property complaints. Rusk County deputies advised 3 vehicles were egged on North 3rd street and Railroad Avenue, Bruce. No damage visible to any of the vehicles. Later Saturday morning, a male subject advised numerous trailers/vehicles that were egged Friday night in the trailer court on West Pine Avenue, Bruce. The caller advised he does have cameras, but can’t really get a good description of the suspect vehicle. Possibly a White or light Grey colored vehicle. The case is under investigation.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop Saturday afternoon just after 3 PM on Broken Arrow Road and South Blueberry Road, Conrath. According to the report, a deputy was in contact with Crystal Trudeau who was wanted out of Eau Claire. The warrant was valid and Trudeau was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

At about 9:30 PM Saturday, a traffic stop was made on Lake Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, Probation was contacted regarding possession of THC and Paraphernalia. After an investigation, the driver will be mailed citations for possession of THC and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday night at 10:15, a Rusk County deputy was out with a vehicle parked behind Ladysmith Fresh Market on West 9th Street North. After an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody and transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. The subject was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

Early Saturday afternoon, a female subject reported to Ladysmith Police several electronic items stolen from her residence on East 11th Street South. A City Officer responded to the address of a report of a suspicious vehicle at a location on East 11th Street South. After on scene interviews, a male subject admitted the day before he removed several electronic items without permission. The case is under further investigation.