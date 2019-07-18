RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-19-19

*HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM FOR TAYLOR COUNTY AND UNTIL 8 PM FOR BARRON, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, POLK, RUSK, AND ST. CROIX COUNTIES* *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR BUFFALO, CLARK CRAWFORD, HOUSTON, JACKSON, LA CROSSE, MONROE, TREMPEALEAU, VERNON AND WINONA COUNTIES AND UNTIL 10 PM FOR EAU CLAIRE, PEPIN AND PIERCE COUNTIES* **DANGEROUS HEAT TODAY FOLLOWED BY A SEVERE WEATHER THREAT INTO TONIGHT** After another stormy night (in our southern counties) sunshine is back with clouds which will boost temperatures quickly into the afternoon. As temps reach for 90 and dew points remain in the 70’s, the heat index will climb towards 100-110 degrees. It will be a day to take frequent breaks and find some shady areas if you will be outside. **Make sure to stay hydrated as well with water!!** Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning continue into tonight. This hot and humid weather will lead to some very unstable surface conditions, so we will also have to keep an eye on the sky for storms beginning in the late afternoon. Any storms that fire up could quickly turn severe. And, this environment is ripe for a significant outbreak of severe weather across the region. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy flooding rainfall and even tornadoes are possible. It is imperative to stay weather aware into tonight!

At about 6:45 PM Thursday, Ladysmith Police was with a subject at Mardi Gras that is on Probation. According to the report, the subject, Robert A. Johnson Jr., 36, is a sex offender and was operating a children’s ride. Johnson was arrested on a Probation hold for being in Memorial Park running a ride. This was a violation of his Probation and he was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch just after 9 PM, received a 911 call from a location on East 9th Street South for a female subject that is there and won’t leave. Ladysmith Police responded to then scene. After an investigation, Stacey A. Jankowsky, 39, was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail. A PBT for Jankowsky was over .30. She was taken to MMC-Ladysmith for medical clearance.

Thursday afternoon at 4:30, a City Officer observed a male subject walking East on Miner Avenue. Dispatch advised that the subject had an active Rusk County Warrant. The Officer made contact with the subject and arrested him on the warrant. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fires at two Madison Gas and Electric substations have knocked about power to more than 11,000 customers on what is promising to be a sweltering day of heat and humidity. An explosion and fire at the utility’s main power center sent a plume of thick, black smoke over Madison’s east side about 7:40 a.m. Friday. A second fire near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus caused police to evacuate Ogg Hall, Smith Hall and the UW Safety Building. Shelter was being made available at the Kohl Center on campus. Some streets have been blocked off, including East Washington Avenue. There are no immediate reports of injuries. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the area Friday when temperatures in the 90s and high humidity.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) issued a reminder on July 16 for pet and livestock owners to protect their animals from extreme heat. Andy Johnson of Arrowhead Farms in Chippewa Falls has many precautions in place to keep his roughly 1500 cows safe from the high temperatures. “To keep them cool we have a lot of fans. I think we probably have about 75 fans total on the farm,” Johnson says. “When they come in and get milked they have misters that get them wet and then they go and lie in their beds and dry off and that cools them down.” Johnson also limits his cows’ activity when heat and humidity strike. “They still get milked three times per day but that’s all we do in the heat. We don’t do anything extra with them if we don’t have to,” Johnson says. “We kind of leave them alone. It’s the best thing for them.” He says cows can get warm easily. “They have a hyde on them that keeps them hot like they are wearing a coat year round,” Johnson says. “It’d be like going out and wearing a coat in 90 degree weather.”

WHITEHALL, Wis. — (WEAU) One person has died, and another is seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Whitehall. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says the 2-vehicle crash happened on Highway 53 near Dubbert Lane just after 9 p.m. Thursday night. At the scene, crews found one car in a ditch, and a truck on its side in the middle of the road. Both vehicles had one person inside. One driver has died, and the other has life-threatening injuries. The victims names have not been released. Deputies say weather is believed to be a factor in this crash. Highway 53 was shutdown for 3 1/2 hours, but is now back open.

Bloomer (WQOW) – People living in eight homes near the golf course in Bloomer had to leave their homes last night and still cannot return. That’s because a cell tower in that area has structural damage. According to the Bloomer police, the area is barricaded and the public is not to enter the evacuated area at this time. A family member of one of those residents told News 18 her family was notified of the issue around 9 p.m. Thursday.