RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-18-19

*HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 7 PM FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: BUFFALO, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE, JACKSON, JUNEAU, LA CROSSE, MONROE, PEPIN, PIERCE, TREMPEALEAU AND VERNON IN WISCONSIN, HOUSTON AND WINONA IN MINNESOTA* **HOT AND HUMID TODAY WITH ISOLATED STORMS LATE** After a stormy start to the day we will see clouds mixing with sunshine for the remainder of the day. Hot air will be poised just to our south, and with sunshine returning we should see a quick jump in our temperatures through the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 and with dew points still reaching the low 70’s, expect the heat index to reach into the mid 90’s to about 100. With this much energy in the air, it appears there will be another opportunity for isolated storms in the afternoon. A minor severe risk may be associated with these storms, but it does not appear to be widespread. The heat and humidity will not be headed anywhere as we move into Friday, and may be even more intense. The same stalled out front is forecast to remain in the general area, leading to possibly more storms with afternoon heating as highs look to top 90. Friday should be the hottest day, before the heat starts to fade while the front begins to drop south.

Shortly before 1 PM Wednesday, the Rusk County dispatch received a 911 advising of a gas main cut on River Avenue in the Village of Bruce. According to the call, it was unknown how it was cut, no machinery involved but the gas was coming out very fast. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, Bruce firemen were evacuating houses in the area. A Canadian National Train worker was stopped to let them know the gas leak was on the railroad tracks and to not enter the city of Bruce until the gas main was turned off. We Energies was contacted and arrived on scene at 1:37 PM. All houses on 1st street between Railroad Avenue and Washington Avenue were evacuated. Shortly after 3 PM Bruce residents were able to return to there homes. At 5:50 this (Thursday) morning, We Energies advised all the repairs have been made and if anyone calls advising they don’t have gas they are to call we energies. We energies went door to door and if someone wasn’t home they left a hanger on the front door handle.

At about 7:30 PM Wednesday, Rusk County authorities received a report of a possible intoxicated driver South bound from a location on Highway 40 and Lone Pine Road, Bruce. A male advised that a subject driving a Red Truck had hit his mailbox. According to the report, the complainant advised the vehicle pulled into a residence on highway 40 and the subject was intoxicated. Rusk County deputies were called to the scene. After an investigation, the incident happened in Sawyer County. The subject was cited for underage alcohol and OWL.

Rusk County (WQOW) – The National Weather Service still has not been able to determine whether a tornado ripped through Rusk County on Monday. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service was in Rusk County surveying the damage and couldn’t find any conclusive evidence a tornado occurred. Todd Krause, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said while he was in Rusk County he wasn’t able to get access to all of the areas with storm damage because some of the land is private property. “Damage in all sorts of different directions and pointed toward each other. With a tornado the winds are spinning inward and so the damage comes inward like that. With a down burst it is going out and away so that is the overall pattern. When you have a fast-moving system, or if the tornado is weak, you don’t have all of those factors,” Krause said. Krause may take another trip to Rusk County and he is looking at pictures and videos to help him determine if a tornado swept through the area.

Lake Hallie (WQOW) – An Eau Claire man is dead after being hit by a semi on Business 53 in Lake Hallie. It happened Wednesday night around 11:20 near Farm & Fleet. According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers received a call of someone walking southbound in the northbound lanes of Business 53. While officers were headed that way they received a second call that there was a person down in the road. When officer got there they found the 39-year-old Eau Claire man dead. They say he was wearing dark blue jeans and a black shirt. Police say the man was walking home from Walmart when he was hit by a semi. The semi driver is cooperating with police.