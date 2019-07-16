RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-17-19

**SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT, WHILE HEAT AND HUMIDITY PERSIST** July so far has been a little warmer and wetter than average and the trend will continue over the coming days. The heat and humidity will act as fuel for several more rounds of showers and thunderstorms later today, a few of which could be strong! A stationary front continues to sit in the area and as we are on the southern side, our weather remains warm and muggy. Sunshine in the first half of the day will help to quickly warm our temperatures and we should be reaching the mid 80’s this afternoon. Dew points will also manage to reach the low 70’s, making it feel more like we are in the 90’s to 100°. We could see some storms fire up this afternoon with some heavy rain and gusty winds but the greater risk of severe weather will come later. Heading into the late evening (after sunset) a severe weather threat will become apparent. Gusty winds are again the primary concern but heavy rain is also possible through tonight. A total rainfall of 1-3″ is possible leading to areas of flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for many counties in our area through early Thursday.

This (Wednesday) morning at about 8:15, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a tree down on an electric power pole on Highway 27 South of the bridge by the hospital in Ladysmith. There was a power outage for parts of Ladysmith including WLDY-WJBL Radio. XCEL Energy was called and responded to the scene. A Rusk County deputy, Ladysmith Officer and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. The outage lasted about 30 minutes.

Tuesday morning at 5:30, a male subject reported to Rusk County authorities a theft complaint. The subject advised that he had multiple things stolen from his household on Port Arthur Road. He spoke to a deputy but no other information was available.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 5 AM this (Wednesday) morning from a citizen advising she had a male subject who hit a in front of her house located on County Highway H, Bruce. According to the report, the subject may have a possible broken leg. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance, the Bruce Fire Department and a Weyerhaeuser First Responder were called to the scene. Lifelink Helicopter was called but was unable to fly due to fog. Bruce ambulance requested Paramedic intercept from Rice Lake on Highway 8. No other information was available.

Shortly after 12 Noon Tuesday, a Ladysmith Officer had knowledge that Charles Craig Barna, 20, had a warrant and observed him walk out of Kwik Trip in Ladysmith. The Officer made contact with Barna and advised him of the warrant. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and Barna was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Tuesday afternoon a Ladysmith Officer responded to an address on Center Avenue East to attempt to locate Joshua David Smith, 18, for an active warrant. The Officer made contact with Smith and confirmed the warrant. Smith was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Rusk County jail.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Jake Patterson has been moved out of Wisconsin to continue serving his life sentences, according to State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections records. Records do not state where Patterson will be relocated. Patterson is currently serving two life sentences for the killing of James and Denise Closs. He also is serving 40 years for the kidnapping of Jayme Closs. Parole eligibility was denied at his sentencing. On Oct. 15 2018, James and Denise Closs were found shot to death in their Barron home. An Amber Alert was issued for Jayme Closs on Oct. 15, 2018 and she was found alive in Gordon on Jan. 10. Patterson has been incarcerated since March 27. He had been incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution.

Barron County (WQOW) – A Cameron man faces up to 40 years in prison for allegedly holding down a woman and sexually assaulting her. It happened July 8 at a home in Rice Lake. The victim told police that Darren Thibedeau held her down, covered her mouth and raped her at her home. She said children and at least one other person were in the home at the time. When interviewed by police, Thibedeau admitted the victim said NO during sex but he did not stop. He is free on a $5,000 signature bond. He returns to court next week.