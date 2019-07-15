RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-16-19

Not much change the next few days as a weak front will remain just to our west. This will keep us in hot and humid southwest flow. Today will come with a mix of sunshine and clouds, while more scattered storms are possible by late afternoon. These will be capable of producing more heavy rainfall, along with a low-end severe threat. Highs will again be in the upper 80’s with that sticky feel. Similar weather is likely on Wednesday with at least a few more storms possible, and isolated severe weather. Dew points will continue to be around 70 degrees, and with so much moisture in the atmosphere, these storms will keep dumping heavy rainfall. Places that get repeatedly hit can expect flooding. There is a chance we mostly dry out Thursday and Friday. There may be a few storm clusters at night, but the daytime hours are looking mostly dry. Extra sunshine will help to heat us up more, and both days look to be around 90. Dew points will continue to be very high, so heat indexes will easily be in the mid 90’s these days. The heat will carry into at least the start of the weekend, before changes arrive. Saturday will also be hot and humid with highs around 90, while a few storms are possible it should remain mostly dry. Forecast models bring a stronger front into the area by later on Sunday. This would carry a greater chance of storms, while extra clouds would drop temperatures just a bit with highs back in the mid 80’s. Behind this front it does look like we finally get some relief from the heat and humidity with temperatures dropping back closer to 80 by next Monday.

A strong line of severe thunderstorms rolled through the area Monday night, which included at least one reported tornado in Rusk County. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received 5 reports of Funnel Clouds/Tornado, during the storm on Monday, July 15th. At 6:53 PM, Report of a funnel cloud with full rotation near the Cenex Station in Weyerhaeuser. At 6:57 PM, report of cloud on the ground near the Sand Plant in Weyerhaeuser. At 6:59 PM, report of 2 funnel clouds with ground contact near the Sand Plant in Weyerhaeuser. AT 7:17 PM, report of a small rotation of clouds near the ground 3 miles West of Bruce. At 7:25 PM, report from a storm chaser that a funnel cloud was near the Indeck Plant South of Ladysmith. Rusk County did not receive and major damage due to the storms. All damage was limited to trees and power lines. The National Weather Service is in Rusk County today assessing and investigating the damage.

Some reports to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office were a tree was in the roadway on Plummer Road. A male subject advised he struck a tree traveling on Norweigan Road that was blocking the road. Trees were reportedly down on County Highway F and County Highway H, North of Bernard Road blocking ½ of the roadway.

Monday afternoon at about 1:30, a theft was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a caller reported that his storage unit located on Ellingson Avenue, Hawkins, had been broken into. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy, advised that some personal items and other items were taken.

A Ladysmith Officer attempted to stop an ATV at a location on East 4th Street South. The driver saw that the Officer was trying to stop him and took off on the ATV East Bound on Phillips Avenue. The chase continued onto East 9th Street South North Bound and ended in the area of 918 Lindoo Avenue East when the driver identified as Cody Allen Miller, 26, drove the ATV behind a residence in an attempt to hide. The Officer located Miller behind a residence and arrested him for Felony Fleeing.

The 2019 Northland Mardi Gras put on by the Ladysmith Jaycees will be held this Thursday thru Sunday. The Northland Mardi Gras Queen coronation took place last Saturday at the Ladysmith Middle and High School auditorium. There were four candidates competing for Northland Mardi Gras queen. Congratulations goes to Rachel Lechleitner selected as this years Mardi Gras Queen. She was also voted miss Congeniality. 1st Princess is Kierra Mahal, 2nd Princess is Kyleigh Hanson and 3rd Princess is Rhiannon Peavey. This was the 60th annual Mardi Gras Queen Coronation and for the 10th straight year MC’d by our own Chris Brooks.

On Friday, July 12, at 1:59 PM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a 1-vehicle accident on Highway SS South of Rice Lake. Initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by Mathew Peterson, 37 of Chetek, was traveling South on SS when he went off the road and struck a tree. He was extricated from the vehicle and flown to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation but it appears that alcohol was a contributing factor.

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE FROM PD)– On Monday July 15, 2019, at about 9:37am the Citizens Community Federal Bank located on Commercial Blvd in the Village of Lake Hallie reported an armed robbery. Lake Hallie Detective Adam Meyers arrived in the area first and was operating an unmarked vehicle. He observed a vehicle that had a description that was close to that of the suspect vehicle. Detective Meyers decided to follow the vehicle as further information was developed. Upon the vehicle getting on STH-29 from STH-53 Detective Meyers attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle then increased its speed and did not stop. A pursuit was initiated at 9:44pm. The pursuit left STH-29 and continued upon County Highways in the Town of Lafayette. The pursuit was joined by deputies of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and ended at 10:03am when the suspect vehicle pulled over and the occupant surrendered. The suspect taken into custody appears to have acted alone and is a 42-year-old white male from Milwaukee. A joint investigation into the Bank Robbery continues with the FBI and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.