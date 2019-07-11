RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-12-19

Ladysmith – On Saturday, June 8, at approximately 10:56 AM, the Ladysmith Police Department responded to West 9th Street South/State Highway 27 and Gokey Road in the City of Ladysmith for a report of a single motorcycle crash. Investigation of the crash scene showed the motorcycle, a 2013 Honda driven by 56 year old Daniel Maland of Jim Falls, had been traveling North bound on West 9th Street South/State Highway 27 when the motorcycle crashed into the guardrail. The passenger of the motorcycle, Maxine Maland, age 66 of Jim Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was transported to an Eau Claire hospital via Life Link helicopter with serious injuries. The Ladysmith Police Department has completed the investigation. The investigation indicates that a deer struck the occupants of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to lose control and crash. Evidence also indicates that no other vehicles were involved in the crash other than the lone motorcycle.

Thursday morning at about 8:40, a Rusk County deputy, Rusk County Investigators and the DCI served a search warrant at a resident on Godfrey Road, Exland. According to the Police log, after an investigation, one male subject was transported to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – A three-year-old was killed in a crash when a minivan collided with a dump truck just south of Cadott on Thursday afternoon. According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 27 and Hwy MM in the town of Sigel just south of Cadott around 2:34 p.m. The sheriff said the minivan was south on 27 when the driver tried to turn east onto Highway MM in front of the dump truck. The dump truck hit the side of the minivan. Both vehicles went into the ditch. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be pulled out. The driver was airlifted to an Eau Claire hospital with injuries. The three-year-old in the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said he believes based on the weight of the child the child should have been in a booster seat and was not. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt. The names are not being released at this time.

Ladysmith – A new AT&T store has opened in Ladysmith to meet the growing needs of AT&T’s local customers. The store will bring options for the latest devices and accessories, along with premier wireless and entertainment services. The new store, owned and operated by E Wireless, LCC, is 800 square feet and is located at 812 Miner Avenue next to Ladysmith Family Restaurant. We’re excited to open this new store in Ladysmith and expand our retail presence in Northern Wisconsin, said Scott T. VanderSanden, president of AT&T Wisconsin. As we continue to invest in our network in Wisconsin, we plan to open up new lopcations like this one in Ladysmith for customers to have access to the latest mobile technologies and entertainment services. The new store’s hours of operation at 9 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, and closed on Sunday. Local community and business officials joined E. Wireless and AT&T at the ribbon cutting for the new Ladysmith store, including Mayor Alan Christianson, Jr., State Representative James Edming and Dr. Robert Lecheler, president of the Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce.

President Donald Trump lashed out at Paul Ryan late Thursday night on Twitter following the release of excerpts from an upcoming book in which the former Speaker of the House criticized him for not knowing “anything about government.” Shortly after CNN covered Ryan’s comments about Trump in Tim Alberta’s “American Carnage,” which details how Republicans have changed with Trump’s rise to the presidency, Trump responded with a series of insults in three tweets. “Paul Ryan, the failed V.P. candidate & former Speaker of the House, whose record of achievement was atrocious (except during my first two years as President), ultimately became a long running lame duck failure, leaving his Party in the lurch both as a fundraiser & leader,” Trump said in his first tweet. Ryan reportedly told Alberta he couldn’t stand another two years with Trump and called retirement an “escape hatch,” according to excerpts obtained by The Washington Post. Trump also said Mitt Romney’s bid for president in 2012 was doomed after he chose Ryan as his running mate. Trump further criticized Ryan for failing to secure funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Charges were filed against a man accused of causing a chase earlier this week, and then crashing his vehicle. The complaint was made in Eau Claire County Court on Thursday against 35-year-old Daniel Helgeson of Chippewa Falls. In it, it alleges Helgeson sped past a sheriff’s deputy in the Town of Union on Tuesday, then lost control and crashed near the border in Dunn County. Helgeson was injured and taken to an area hospital where the complaint says he confessed to intentionally crashing his car. He’s free on a $500 signature bond.

CRANDON, Wis. (AP) — A joint funeral service for five of six family members killed in a northern Wisconsin fire will be held Saturday. The victims’ obituaries say the noon service at Praise Chapel Community Church in Crandon will commemorate the lives of 32-year-old Raymond Michiel, his girlfriend, 37-year-old Amanda Bailey-Bocek, their 1-year-old daughter Jazmin Michiel and Bailey-Bocek’s sons, 7-year-old Nathan Bolding and 3-year-old Johnny Bocek. Bailey-Bocek’s great niece, 10-month-old Zoe Munoz-Soto, also died in the June 25 fire in the Langlade County community of Pickerel. Her funeral was held July 2. Her parents survived the fire. Investigators have not yet established a cause of the fire.