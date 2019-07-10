RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-11-19

We’ve been looking forward to today all week, and it is still shaping up to be gorgeous! A large high pressure system arrives from the west bringing us a more northerly wind and quiet weather. It will be a perfect day for some outside activities, but you will want to use the sunscreen if you are planning an extended stay in the sun. It will be comfortably warm with low humidity. Highs will be near 80. It stays quiet through the night with a mostly clear sky and lows in the 50’s. Changes are quick to return though on Friday and into the weekend. The jet stream will remain to our north, allowing warm and humid air to lift back north into the state, while it quickly takes hold out ahead of the next front dropping down from the north on Friday. This will also bring the chance of a few scattered storms again by late in the day. Otherwise expect quite a bit of sunshine as temperatures return to the mid 80’s. It now appears the front will at least briefly drop humidity again for us going into the start of the weekend. Another high is forecast to be in the area on Saturday, leading to mostly sunny weather, while it remains seasonably warm, in the mid 80’s.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – A Thorp man faces more than 40 years in prison after he was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth. In late June, police were called to a storage facility in the town of Wheaton for a suspicious vehicle that had been there for days. They made contact with Keith Strong who said his battery had died. Strong had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody. Inside the storage unit, police found 98 grams of meth, several prescription pills as well as drug paraphernalia. He’s being held on $10,000 cash bond.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — There were many unique items to be judged at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair this year. About 60 people participated in the antiques judging competition according to Angie DeGidio, who works in the antiques department. “The antiques that they are bringing in are very important to them and there is some history there and people are very excited about sharing their stories,” DeGidio says. Each person could submit up to 50 items to be judged. Carrie Meyer of Cadott collects antiques and submits items each year. This year, she is going home with two “Best of Show” ribbons and several more “First Place” ribbons. She won prizes for items like a children’s book, a baby dress and a plate. In addition to the antiques judging competitions, there were also contests for animals, baked goods, crafts and more. Nancy Skelley works with the flowers and plants competition and says the unusual weather this spring is leaving the fair with fewer entries than usual. Some new items for judging this year at the fair include Market Baskets, Outdoor Gear and Yard Art. Judging begins at the fair at 9 a.m. each day. The fair is July 10-14 in Chippewa Falls.

MENOMONIE (WEAU) – The Menomonie Police Department is asking for your help with a burglary that happened on July 4th at the BP gas station. Officers shared surveillance video on their Facebook page, in hopes of identifying the suspect responsible. Police say the suspect broke the door to get in and stole several cases of cigarettes and some lighters. He’s described as a White male wearing blue jeans, a black Carhartt hat, a black Carhartt long sleeve shirt, and a white cloth over his face. If you can identify this person or have additional information regarding this incident, please call 715-232-1283 and ref. Case M19-6861. The owner is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the successful conviction of the suspect.

(WQOW) – The Transportation Department is proposing a plan to change the hours of service for truck drivers. The goal is to make the driving rules more flexible while truckers are on the road. Right now regulations limit truckers to eleven hours of driving time, within a fourteen hour period. That means ten hours have to pass before they can start driving again. Many truck drivers don’t want to break the rules, but feel these limits aren’t flexible enough. One example is if a truck driver runs out of driving time five minutes away from home, they have to park their truck for ten hours until they can drive again. Truck driver, Jay Brockway, says an extra thirty minutes could change that problem. The White House’s Office of Management and Budget is reviewing the proposal. However, no specific rule changes have been made public quite yet.

BAXTER, Minn. (AP) — The survivor of a fatal medical helicopter crash in Minnesota has told investigators the pilot reported foggy conditions on approach to the airport and that they needed to go around. He then noticed the helicopter spin to the right and hit the ground. But the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board Thursday drew no conclusions on what caused the North Memorial Health helicopter to crash at the Brainerd airport June 28. The crash killed pilot Tim McDonald and nurse Deb Schott and seriously injured paramedic Josh Duda. The report says the helicopter hit left of the runway. The damage was “consistent with a high velocity vertical descent” but the helicopter was upright and nearly intact. Ground scars indicated the main and tail rotors were turning when it hit.

DIXON (WREX) — Dixon, Illiniois, police say a woman was arrested after she allegedly had her two daughters ride inside an empty pool on the roof of her Audi SUV. Police say around 3 p.m. Tuesday they received a call from a concerned citizen about an Audi Q5 driving north on the Peoria Avenue Bridge with kids inside of a pool while the pool was on top of the SUV. Police found the vehicle and pulled it over and spoke to Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, of Dixon, the driver. Police say Yeager told them she drove into town to inflate the pool at a friend’s house and had her two daughters ride inside of the empty pool to hold it down on the drive home. Yeager was arrested for two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, two counts of reckless conduct and failure to secure a passenger between 8 and 16. She was taken to the Dixon Police Department and posted bond.