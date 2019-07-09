RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-10-19

Cooler and less humid air will be arriving today as low pressure moves into the eastern part of the state and Great Lakes. A rather strong upper trough for summer will be sliding by to our north and this will make for an unstable atmosphere with afternoon heating. A dry morning is likely for most places with some sunshine, before clouds build and we start to see scattered showers develop. These should be quick moving and if you do get rained on, it most likely won’t last for more than 10 minutes at a time. Highs will be around 80, but it will stay in the 70’s much of the day, along with noticeable southwest and west breezes. Tropical-like dew points will drop through the day and should be in the much more comfy 50’s by late afternoon. Thursday is the weather pick of the week as the next high pressure system takes hold across the Upper Midwest. At least for a day, the air will be noticeably drier and we can expect plenty of sunshine. A perfect day for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair! Afternoon highs will be near 80.

Canadian National will be doing work on the railroad tracks Thursday, July 11, on County Highway I in the Village of Conrath. County I in Conrath will be shut down from 7 AM to approximately 12 Noon this Thursday. Keep that in mind for your early morning travel in Conrath tomorrow.

Tuesday afternoon a female subject reported damage to the Amphitheater area near the new Plexiglass Plaques. According to the report, a Ladysmith Officer observed tire marks on the wall below the Plaques and a small piece of rubber on the bottom of the plaque. The rubber did not damage the plaque and was removed by the Officer. Damage/rubber transfer to the wall appears to be minor and will be reported to the City to remove and clean up.

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) — Signature bonds of $250,000 have been ordered for a woman and her adult daughter accused in the death of a 13-year-old girl in Mineral Point. Fifty-year-old Laurie Barry and 27-year-old Alexis Barry were in Iowa County Circuit Court Tuesday for their initial appearances. Both are charged with first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime for the May 2018 death of Selah Kaden. WISC-TV reports a forensic pathologist determined Selah died from homicidal smothering or suffocation and blunt force trauma. According to a criminal complaint, Selah’s adoptive parents paid the Barry family to care for their daughter for the summer. The women each face a maximum of 60 years in prison, if convicted.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — An overnight fire in Eau Claire caused roughly $30,000 worth of damage to a garage, according to the Eau Claire Fire Department. The fire was first reported shortly after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night on the 500 block of Starr Avenue. The fire was contained to the garage and crews put it out in less than 30 minutes. No injuries have been reported. The department says the fire remains under investigation, but appears to be accidental The fire department was assisted by the Eau Claire Police Department and Excel Energy.

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — The driver accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in St. Croix County during a vehicle chase is charged. 37-year-old Brandon Lieffring of New Richmond faces 10 charges, including first degree reckless homicide. Around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an incident in the 2000 block of STH 65 in Star Prairie Township. A caller reported a vehicle was taken without permission and a court ordered no-contact order was being violated. Deputies responded, found the vehicle in question, and attempted to stop it on STH 65, north of New Richmond. Deputies say the driver didn’t stop, and a chase began. The chase continued east on STH 64, then north on STH 46, towards the Village of Deer Park. Deputies say the vehicle, driven by Lieffring, passed several other motorists on the left hand side. There were several motorcycles taking a left turn on Main Street near North Street West. The suspect vehicle hit 39-year-old Dustin Kalland, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say Lieffring ran from the scene, and he was caught after a short foot chase.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he believes Foxconn Technology Group will hire 1,500 people by the time production begins next spring at its new display panel plant in southeastern Wisconsin. Evers told CNBC during a June 27 interview posted online Tuesday that he believes the plant will have about 1,500 employees in place when production begins in May. The company needs to hire 1,820 workers by the end of 2020 to qualify for job-creation incentive payments. The state has promised to make more than $4 billion available in state and local tax credits if Foxconn spends about $9 billion and hires 13,000 people. The company failed to meet job targets last year and has downsized the type of factory it plans to build, raising questions about its commitment.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — Wednesday is the big day; the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is kicking off in Chippewa Falls. That means it’s time to get ready for rides, food, entertainment and of course all of the animals. The barns are full of animals as the judging started on Tuesday. The 4H members and the FFA members will continue to show their animals on Wednesday. “I’ve been doing this since I can do it,” said Julia Lyons from New Auburn. Dozens of kids are spending the week showing off their animals that they have been working with for months. “Some of it is hard work, some of it’s just fun,” said Brock Krumenauer from Chippewa Falls. They all have a different reason for spending countless hours working with their animals, but for some the reason is simple. “I love cows and they are just amazing,” Lyons said. “It’s fun because one, I get to be around a lot of other kids that are a lot like me and two, I get to spend time with my animals and show them off,” said Levi Lindsay from the Cadott FFA.