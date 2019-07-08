RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-9-19

Today will start off dry with some sunshine, while clouds will begin to develop as temperatures rise and dew points remain in the 60’s. A cold front will move into Western Minnesota by late in the day, keeping rain chances low for us through the late afternoon. Southerly breezes will increase out ahead of the front, while temperatures again likely reach into the mid 80’s. A few scattered showers and storms will then be possible through the evening and night, though with the loss of heating, many of these will likely dissipate through the night. It will remain muggy and mild with lows only in the upper 60’s. The front will then cross our part of the state Wednesday morning, likely with little additional rainfall as it will be a rather unfavorable time for redevelopment. This doesn’t mean we will be through with rain chances however, as a pretty strong upper trough will be sliding by to our north through the afternoon and early evening. This will likely spark off at least a few more scattered showers and storms that may include briefly heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the lower 80’s before these rain chances, while cooler and drier air will begin to arrive at night.

On July 4th at 12:08 AM, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a missing adult male on the Chippewa Flowage. The caller reported that the male camping on an island located in the Eastern part of the Chippewa Flowage. Sawyer County Deputies responded to the island. After arriving on the island, responding Deputies located a boat rented by the missing male on the shore of the island, a campsite with a tent and personal belongings including the missing male’s cell phone. The missing male was not at the campsite. Sawyer County Search & Rescue personnel and drones, fire department personnel with an airboat searched the island, other nearby islands and the water in the area. The Sawyer County Dive Team, searched the water near the island, assisted by the Wisconsin DNR utilizing underwater equipment. LCO Tribal Game Wardens, Sawyer County Search & Rescue personnel and canines assisted in the search. The combined search efforts continued until approximately 5:30 PM, but the missing male was not located. Search efforts were then suspended. Search efforts resumed Friday July 5th at 9:00 AM. At 10:03 AM, the missing male was located deceased, floating in the water near Big Timber Island. The missing male was not wearing a personal flotation device when he was located. The missing male, identified as Gage James Backstrom, 20 of Arlington, Virginia who was vacationing in the area. Initial indications are that Mr. Backstrom was a drowning victim. An autopsy was performed, results of the autopsy are pending.

Shortly after 12 Noon Monday, a female subject came to the LEC lobby requesting to speak to a Rusk County deputy. She advised that her mailbox was egged sometime in the night located on County Highway I, Tony. The County is investigating the Criminal Damage to Property complaint.

Monday morning just after 10 AM, a caller reported that she left her wallet in her vehicle several days ago and it was now missing. She believes it was taken, not lost. The case is under investigation.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his 8th operating with restricted controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint, 68-year-old Timothy Gould has been charged with operating with restricted controlled substance, felony bail jumping and possession of THC. The Eau Claire County criminal complaint stated that he entered a vehicle and dented another vehicle. Officer Nelson took Gould to the Mayo Hospital ER after he started getting more agitated and incoherent. Gould’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 30. Gould is currently out on a $5,000 cash bond.

EAST TROY, Wis. (AP) — Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and the Dave Matthews Band will headline Farm Aid 2019 when the music and food festival visits Wisconsin’s dairy country in September. Tickets for the Sept. 21 event at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy go on sale Friday. Farm Aid says the farming economy this year resembles how things were when Nelson founded Farm Aid in 1985. Nelson says devastating weather, low prices and current federal farm and trade policies pose enormous challenges to family farmers struggling to keep their farms. Other performers include Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Yola, and Particle Kid. Farm Aid has raised $57 million since 1985.

DALLAS (AP/Gray News) — H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president as a third-party candidate, has died. He was 89. Perot died early Tuesday at his home in Dallas surrounded by his devoted family, family spokesman James Fuller said. Two-time presidential candidate and billionaire Ross Perot was best known for predicting that thousands of American manufacturing jobs would be lost if Congress approved the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. He received about 19 percent of the national vote in the 1992 race for the White House, leaving many to believe he undermined the re-election chances of fellow Texan, President George H.W. Bush. Perot was born on June 27, 1930, in Texarkana, TX, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1953. Perot and his wife Margot moved to Dallas in the late 1950s where he worked as a salesman for IBM. In 1962, he started his own data processing company that grew into a venture that at one time employed tens of thousands of people. In 1984, he sold that company, EDS, to General Motors for $2.5 billion.