Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-8-19

Rusk County authorities were kept busy over the long 4th of July Holiday weekend. Cleanup continues after a confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down South of the village of Bruce late Thursday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the storm traveled 7.7 miles through Rusk County bringing winds in excess of 80 miles an hour, snapping branches and uprooting trees. It also caused damage to several cabins and buildings surrounding Pulaski Lake. Early Friday afternoon a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that the front of his house located on Mud Lake Road, Bruce, was tore off Thursday evening during the storm. The information was turned over to the Rusk County Emergency Government Coordinator. The storm toppled trees, and also knocked out power around the area. But residents say it could have been a lot worse and that they’re thankful their families are safe.

Friday afternoon at about 2:15, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received information that Aaron J O’Bryan was at a trailer at a location on Highway 40, Bruce. A Warrant through Trempealeau County was issued for Body of $500 cash. Friday evening, a Rusk County deputy was in contact with Aaron O’Bryan. According to the report, he was taken into custody and O’Bryan will need to be medically cleared. MMC-Ladysmith was contacted and after a short time, the subject was medically cleared and transported to the Rusk County jail. Trempealeau County was contacted and will pick up O’Byan today (Monday).

Friday night at 10:45, Rusk County received a transfer call from Chippewa County for a 911 from a female advising they were doing fireworks on a boat when there was an explosion. According to the report, the caller was hard to understand and unable to give much detail on the injuries of anyone involved. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance, and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department were called to a location on Plummer Road, Weyerhaeuser. There was 1 injury with some minor injuries. The patient refused transport and will be self transporting to Mayo Eau Claire. The Chippewa Game Warden was contacted and responded to the scene.

Saturday morning at about 6:15, the Ladysmith Volunteer Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Airport Road, Ladysmith in the Town of Grant. The garage was Fully engulfed and there were two vehicles in the garage on fire. The Bruce Fire Department responded with tankers and manpower. The garage was a total loss, 2 vehicles were totally burned and the siding on a nearby house also melted. The Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and Jerry’s Automotive was called to tow the vehicles away and out of the garage after the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was undetermined.

A female subject just before 12 Noon Saturday, advised that somebody stole her Tan Impala located on Flambeau Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, the complainant advised the vehicle that was taken was in the driveway across from where they dropped off a female subject Saturday morning. That subject was in possession of the vehicle. After an investigation, Tammy Stonkey was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:30 Saturday night, received a call from a passerby advising that a White vehicle hit a tree and drove away at a location on Corbett Avenue West, Ladysmith. Upon arrival, a City Officer observed a County deputy speaking with a male and female subject who advised they witnessed the accident. According to the report, the witnesses pointed towards a residence nearby and advised the vehicle drove up the back driveway to the residence and a male subject went inside the residence trying to hide. When Officers approached the residence, a female subject exited the residence and advised officers a male subject inside her residence was driving the vehicle. The male subject fled on foot out the front door towards Miner Avenue. After a foot pursuit, Officers located the male subject attempting to hide behind a vending machine near Rusk County Farm Supply. After further investigation, the male subject, was arrested for OWI 3rd Offense and multiple other offenses. The Subject was also on active Probation and a hold was placed on him.

Friday at approximately 11:31 PM, a Wisconsin State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a defective head lamp in the Village of Bruce. Upon approach the Trooper observed what appeared to be illegal contraband in plain view. With the assistance of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, a search of the vehicle was conducted. The driver, Caitlyn Howard, 21 from Eau Claire, was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs with a minor passenger. In the back seat of the vehicle was a 10 month old child, who was eventually turned over to a family member. Along with the OWI violation, Caitlyn was also cited for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, no vehicle insurance and operating while suspended (7th Offense).

­ VERNON COUNTY (WXOW) – Farmers looking to harvest corn are a few weeks behind due to wet weather and cold temperatures. Darin Von Ruden is a third-generation dairy farmer and president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union. Von Ruden has also been having a difficult time trying to make the most out of his corn crop. “I would say this 2019 has definitely been one of the most struggling ones, Von Ruden said. “We struggled with wet weather then the cool weather. Everything has really been pushed back.” The wet weather keeps his corn from getting the nitrogen it needs to grow the way it’s supposed to. “The corn back here has got a little yellow to it, and that shows nitrogen leaching,” Von Ruden said. “If it wasn’t so wet then corn can absorb that faster, and it makes it greener instead of the yellowish tint that it has right now.” He said that, as of now, his farm is two-to-three weeks behind schedule. A problem facing other Wisconsin farmers as well. “We’re still a little bit behind,” La Crosse County Division of Extension Agriculture Educator Kaitlyn Lance said. “There’s that old saying ‘Knee-high by the Fourth of July’, Well some fields definitely will be knee-high and others won’t.” “Right now the best hope is an inch of rain every week, 85 plus degrees for three-to-four weeks, and then having a late fall to help in the harvesting process,” Von Ruden said. According to the Wisconsin Agricultural Statistical Service, as of June 30, corn planting was 12 days behind last years percentage at 96 percent complete.