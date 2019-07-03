RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-5-19

Rusk County, WI (WQOW) – A severe thunderstorm impacted Rusk County late Thursday afternoon. Around 5:40 p.m., strong winds caused downed trees, large branches, and power lines near Pulaski Lake, which is located 10 miles southwest of Ladysmith. The initial storm report from the National Weather Service stated the damage was caused by a tornado. But, as of 8 AM. Friday, it was unconfirmed. The National Weather Service will evaluate and determine whether the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service forecast office in the Twin Cities, the office responsible for Rusk County and most of west central Wisconsin, tracked the thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon. They issued special weather statements ahead of the storm. At one point, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued with explicit wording that a tornado was possible. So far, there have only been two confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin this year. Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes per year. Here at our WLDY-WJBL Studios we received 8 tenths of an inch of rain.

Just a few clouds this morning with some patchy fog. Later today temperatures will warm up near average and we’ll feel that humidity once again. Despite the humidity, it will feel pretty nice out there as temperatures will top out in the mid 80’s. A mix of sun and a few clouds today. This evening a front will approach from the northwest. A few scattered storms are possible, but much of the area should remain dry. good news though, once the front pass through, things will dry out some, just in time for the weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend as high pressure to our west builds. This will filter in some cooler and drier air to our area, a much needed break from the uncomfortable conditions. We expect a dry weekend with sun and a few clouds on Saturday. There may be an isolated shower or storm, but that chance is extremely low. Highs tomorrow will top out around 80. A mostly sunny sky on Sunday and even into Monday. Temperatures will be more pleasant with afternoon highs remaining around 80. Southerly flow returns for the work week raising temperatures slightly, back into the low 80’s.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — According to the Xcel Energy outage map, power has been restored to areas affected in Eau Claire. There are still less than 5 customers impacted. Officials expect power to be restored in all areas by the end of Thursday night. Nearly 4,000 people are without power in Eau Claire, according to Xcel Energy. Officials expect power to be restored around 6:00pm. Xcel Energy officials say a squirrel in a substation is to blame for the outages. As of 5:45 pm, the Xcel Energy outage map shows 77 outage orders affecting 3,955 customers.

Thursday night at about 9:50, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27 just South of Lea Lake Road. According to the report, a field sobriety test was performed on the driver. The driver had a PBT of .24. The subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. One female subject was also transported to the LEC.

Shortly after midnight this (Friday) morning, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and Van Wey Lane. According to the report, the vehicle was stopped for speeding, 68 in a 55 MPH limit. The deputy reportedly smelled THC upon initial contact with the driver. The occupants were removed from the vehicle and the K-9 was deployed. The K-9 was alerted and drugs were discovered. A citation was given to the driver.

The Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 2:25 AM this (Friday) morning, from a male subject advising he flipped his vehicle at a location on Highway 27. He advised that his girlfriend was hurt. A Rusk County deputy, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, there were two occupants in the vehicle. The female patient had a possible broken hip and multiple cuts. No other information was available.

A lot of school districts in the Chippewa Valley are set to have more money in their checkbooks in the coming year, while other schools are looking at less. Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction recently released estimates of general school aid, totaling nearly $5 billion to be shared among all the state’s school districts. Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Altoona will see an increase in funding for the 2019-2020 school year. However, some districts will get much less aid. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser will get 15% less compared to 2018-2019. Ladysmith school district will receive $461,580 more which is a 7% increase from last school year. Flambeau will receive $337,304 which is 8% more than last school year. Bruce will get $52,061 more which is up %2. Lake Holcombe will get $30,633 less than last school year, down 15%. Cornell will receive $32,428 more in school aid, up1% Winter will get $12,086 less than last school year, down 15% Birchwood will receive $1,198 less down 13% Officials said these estimates can help district’s plan budgets and projects, however they are subject to change based on state budget decisions.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Farmers in Wisconsin say a wet spring and summer rain is pushing back their harvest timelines. WKOW-TV reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reports practically all crops were behind for planting and growing. Mitch Breunig owns Mystic Valley Dairy in Sauk City and plants corn, alfalfa and soybeans. He tells the television station that rain stretched what his normal two- to three-week planting season to nearly two months. He says he’s worried about a short growing season and an early frost that could kill his corn before its harvested. He’s also worried he’ll have to spend more money drying his corn so he can harvest it.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin insurance officials will soon consider a proposal to lower insurance rates for workers’ compensation. The Wisconsin Compensation Rating Bureau has proposed decreasing workers’ compensation insurance rates by more than 8.8%, continuing a three-year trend in falling premiums. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the new rates could go into effect Oct. 1, upon approval from the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance. Some employers say a small decline in reported injuries and illnesses has helped bring the rates down. Wisconsin employers reported 82,400 injuries and illnesses in 2017, roughly 300 fewer than in 2016. But Wisconsin’s rate of workplace illness and injuries is still higher than the national rate of 3.1 cases per 100 full-time workers in 2017. Wisconsin saw a rate of 3.7 cases per 100 that year.