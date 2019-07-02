RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-3-19

With any luck, the whole day will be dry. High pressure will be moving to our east while the next front moves into the Northern Plains. Sunshine will be mixing with some clouds through the afternoon while temperatures will warm up more quickly. It should end up warmer with a larger amount of sun, with afternoon highs in the upper 80’s. Dew points won’t change much, staying in the sticky upper 60’s. By late afternoon and evening, a stray storm will be possible. That chance will begin to increase a bit more going into the night and through the Fourth of July holiday. The front will be weak, but its approach on Thursday will add just enough lift to the atmosphere, leading to scattered showers and storms. Dew points should creep up again, back into the lower 70’s, making for a tropical feel. Though scattered, any rain could be at least briefly heavy with highs in the mid 80’s. It’s too early to say for sure what the later evening time-frame will bring for area fireworks displays, but a shower or storm chance looks to remain.

WIS, (News Release) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are asking July 4th Holiday travelers to buckle up, stay alert, and expect slower traffic in work zones and along major travel corridors. Peak travel times are expected between Noon and 8 PM Today (Wednesday), and Sunday (July7). Construction in most highway work zones will stop by Noon Today (Wednesday) and will not resume until 6 AM on Monday, July 8. While workers will open as many highway lanes as possible, motorists still need to be patient, alert and watch their speed. The Wisconsin State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will be keeping an eye on traffic and assisting stranded motorists.

If you’re planning to hit the water this holiday weekend, DNR officials want to make sure you’re doing it safely. DNR Wardens recommend you plan ahead. You should check your boat to make sure it’s in working order, and the gas tank is full before you leave the dock. They also said you should let family or friends know where you’re going and when they can expect you back. Plus, you should always have a life vest for yourself and each passenger in your boat. Expect the waterways to be busy over the Fourth of July Holiday. You would hate to have a fatality or some other accident happen because someone’s being careless, because everyone’s out there trying to enjoy it. The safety rules are in place to try to mitigate the risk of that happening. Just like driving, you will get arrested for operating a boat while drunk, so you should designate a sober driver for your boat and car. Friday kicks off the DNR’s Operation Dry Water campaign. Local, State and federal officials will be out on the water, monitoring for drunk or drugged boaters.

Tuesday afternoon at about 3:40, according to the Rusk County Police log, a Wisconsin State Trooper requested a Rusk County deputy while conducts a consent search of a vehicle at a location on Edgewood Avenue East, Ladysmith. After an investigation a subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police, a Rusk County deputy and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded at 2:30 PM Tuesday, to a location on Lake Avenue on a report of a male under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to the report, upon arrival, contact was made with Gregory G. Allen, 40, He was displaying obvious signs of drug impairment. Allen was found to have an open bond that stated he was not to consume illegal drugs. Allen was taken into custody after resisting arrest. An ambulance was requested and he was transported for medical treatment. Allen is being referred to the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor Bail Jumping and Resisting an Officer.

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Citizens advised dispatch that one driver was pinned in a vehicle after a head-on crash. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The drivers have been identified as David Calverley, 33, from Black River Falls and Dustin Rossman, 32, from Neillsville. Rossman was flown to a hospital with injuries. It happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., on Highway 12 near Oak Ridge Road in the Town of Manchester, Jackson County. This case remains open and is still under investigation.

­ TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) — In 2014, Jason Simcakoski died from a drug overdose while he was being treated at Tomah VA. Five years later, his parents are helping change the way veterans are cared for by moving away from prescription drugs. When Simcakoski died, painkillers were being over-prescribed by doctors at the medical center earning it the nickname, ‘Candy Land’. With the help of Jason’s parents, Tomah has become a flagship center for steering away from addictive prescription drugs. The center now offers teams of physical therapists who are working with veterans to reach the source of pain. This is everything from Tai Chi, aroma therapy, to basic physical exercise. “It’s been a long journey but with the help of everybody here, we wouldn’t be where we are today and we want to continue that. We just feel that any family should not have to go through what we had to do with our son and something bad happened but we’re trying to make the best of it for other people,” mother of Jason, Linda Simcakoski said. The VA recognizes that the pain veterans feel is real, but it can be treated in a holistic way. Tomah VA Medical Center provides care to more that 26,000 veterans in Wisconsin and Minnesota each year.