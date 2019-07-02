RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-2-19

The day started out with some rain but now that is all moving out and clouds are expected to mix with increasing sunshine. The air mass remains very warm and with the return of some sunshine, afternoon temperatures are likely to return to average, if not a few degrees above, with highs in the mid 80’s. Mainly dry weather looks to hold through much of Wednesday, though another weak upper disturbance may arrive by late afternoon, which could spark off a few scattered storms. Otherwise with more sunshine in the forecast, it should warm a few more degrees with highs in the mid and even upper 80’s. As we head into the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday, a weak front is forecast to arrive from the west. The timing of this system may change the next few days, but with some additional lift in the atmosphere, more scattered storms will be possible. It’s still just too early to give specific timing for any potential rain and storms, but daytime heating would favor the afternoon and evening hours. This could impact any outdoor plans you may have, including area fireworks displays that night, so keep checking in on our latest forecast. Daytime highs look to be in the mid 80’s as it also remains sticky.

Monday night at 7:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Chippewa County Drug Task Force requesting assistance with a K-9 check on a vehicle in Chippewa County. Rusk County deputies with the K-9 responded to the scene. After an investigation, the K-9 had a positive alert, and positive find. Subjects were taken into custody by Chippewa County.

At 7 PM Monday evening. A Rusk County deputy requested a City Officer and other Officers to meet him at the LEC Sally Port for a Disorderly Subject the County Deputy was transporting to jail. According to the report, when the deputy arrived with Andrew R. Amundson, he had calmed down and was no longer acting out. Amundson was taken to the Rusk County jail.

Work will continue on Worden Avenue, Fritz Avenue, Summit Avenue and West 5th Street. Today the pipe crew is scheduled to install Storm Sewers on Summit Avenue. Take second set of water samples on Summit and West 5th Street. Sampson Concrete finishing sidewalk on Worden Avenue if not completed on Monday. Wednesday, the pipe crew is scheduled to complete watermain tie in at West 8th Street and Summit. The Pipe Crew to complete the storm sewer install on Summit Avenue. EJM Boring Subcontractor possibly to begin RR Jack and Bore of 24” Casing Pipe on Fritz Avenue. The Road Crew touch up grading on Worden Avenue. No work is scheduled for Thursday and Friday July 4 and 5 in the City. Keep in mind that this schedule is tentative and is subject to changes pending weather and other variables.

ST CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) – A Chetek man will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to his 7th OWI. Last year, police said Wade Davis hit multiple cars, then led police on a high speed chase through New Richmond before he was ultimately arrested. Monday in St. Croix County Court, Judge Scott Needham sentenced Davis to four years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. He is also ordered to seek substance abuse treatment and write a letter of apology. As part of the sentence his license is revoked for life.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a male passed out behind the wheel. The driver of the vehicle, Randy Promer, 47-years-old of Eau Claire, has six prior convictions of operating while under the influence. According to officials, Promer was found to be impaired. He was arrested with operating while under the influence. It happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. in the Town of Washington. Promer was eventually booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for 7th offense of OWI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — The Eau Claire Police Department says a second suspect in this case, 17-year-old Noah Beckstead, was taken into custody Monday. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) –Officers have identified and arrested the suspect from Saturday’s incident. Gabriel Kurschner, 18-years-old, was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found an air-soft gun inside the vehicle. Officials say Noah Beckstead, 17 years old, is suspected to be the passenger of the vehicle. Police are still looking for Beckstead in relation to this case and are continuing to investigate. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Officials had gotten reports of a car driving by with what appeared to be a weapon pointing out the window. If anyone has information, they are asked to call 715-839-4972.