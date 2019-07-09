Rummage Sale
Multi Family Garage Sale. Friday and Saturday July 12 &13 9 AM – 4 PM. Household, garage items, furniture, clothing, tools, farm items and lots more. Rain or Shine! Inside Stefczak’s Greenhouse. W10692 US Hwy 8.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS July 9, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-9-19 Today will start off dry with some sunshine, while clouds will begin to develop as temperatures rise and dew points remain in the 60’s. A cold front will move into Western Minnesota by late in the day, keeping rain chances low for us through the late afternoon. Southerly breezes will increase out […]
- Doris O. Erickson July 9, 2019Doris O. Erickson, 100 of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, July 6th, at Ladysmith Living Center. She is survived by her 3 children, Nancy Wiles-Bartig of Ladysmith, Tom Scrivner of Overland Park, KS., and Nicki Osie of Milford, OH., 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Betty Peterson of Oregon. Funeral services for Doris Erickson will […]