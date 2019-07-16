Rosella M. Weber
Rosella M. Weber, 75 of Ladysmith, died on Monday July 15, at Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith. She is survived by her 2 children, Lorie Wesley and Rick Weber both of Holcombe,6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Karen Pearson of Prentice and Janet Plyer of Phillips, 3 brothers, Norman, Allan and Mike Granberg all of Prentice.
Funeral services for Rosella Weber will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 9 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS July 16, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-16-19 Not much change the next few days as a weak front will remain just to our west. This will keep us in hot and humid southwest flow. Today will come with a mix of sunshine and clouds, while more scattered storms are possible by late afternoon. These will be capable of producing […]
- Garage Sale July 16, 2019Multi-Family Garage Sale – W8154 Edgewood Ave. East Ladysmith, Friday July 19th Saturday July 20 and Sunday July 21, Open 7-3 all 3 days. Men’s and Women’s Clothing, Tools, Hunting Equipment, Home Décor, Furniture and Much Much More.