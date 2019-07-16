Rosella M. Weber, 75 of Ladysmith, died on Monday July 15, at Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith. She is survived by her 2 children, Lorie Wesley and Rick Weber both of Holcombe,6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Karen Pearson of Prentice and Janet Plyer of Phillips, 3 brothers, Norman, Allan and Mike Granberg all of Prentice.

Funeral services for Rosella Weber will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 9 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.