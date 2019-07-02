Richard F. “Rick” Turner
Richard F. “Rick” Turner, 64 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, July 1 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife Peggy, 4 children, Richard of Stanley, Melissa of Fort Atkinson, Steven of Ladysmith and Shannda Ladwig of Bruce. 8 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Nancy Murry and Karen Carelli both of Arkansas, his father, Frank of Rosemont, IL.
Funeral services for Rick Turner will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 6th, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 4 PM until 7 PM on Friday at the funeral home and again for an hour prior to the service on Saturday.
- Barbara Zahn July 2, 2019Barbara Zahn – A Memorial service for Barbara J. Zahn, who passed away on March 19, 2019, will be held on July 20th at 11 AM, at the Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce with Norm Luecke officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be an hour prior and up to the time of service. A […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS July 1, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-1-19 **A POTENTIALLY ACTIVE WEEK OF STORMS LEADING INTO THE FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY** June is in the books and overall it was a cool and dry month. We ended with an average temperature -2.2° and rainfall below average by 0.78″. July on the other hand is off to a seasonable and wet […]