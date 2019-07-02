Richard F. “Rick” Turner, 64 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, July 1 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife Peggy, 4 children, Richard of Stanley, Melissa of Fort Atkinson, Steven of Ladysmith and Shannda Ladwig of Bruce. 8 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Nancy Murry and Karen Carelli both of Arkansas, his father, Frank of Rosemont, IL.

Funeral services for Rick Turner will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 6th, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 4 PM until 7 PM on Friday at the funeral home and again for an hour prior to the service on Saturday.