Nellie S. Anderson
Nellie S. Anderson, 95 of Ojibwa, died Saturday, June 29th, at Country Terrace in Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband, Rudolph, her son, Robert of Couderay and 2 grandchildren.
Funeral services for Nellie Anderson will be on Monday, July 8, at 2 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Winter with Rev. Terri Blomberg officiating. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 1 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Winter Cemetery. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
