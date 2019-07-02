Nellie S. Anderson, 95 of Ojibwa, died Saturday, June 29th, at Country Terrace in Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband, Rudolph, her son, Robert of Couderay and 2 grandchildren.

Funeral services for Nellie Anderson will be on Monday, July 8, at 2 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Winter with Rev. Terri Blomberg officiating. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 1 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Winter Cemetery. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.