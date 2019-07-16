Linda K. La Mere, 66 of Eau Claire, died Saturday, July 13, at Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire. She is survived by 1 sister, Diane Carpenter of Rogers, MN., 1 brother, Steven La Mere of Ladysmith.

Funeral services for Linda La Mere will be Monday, July 22, at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.