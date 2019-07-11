John Howe
John C. Howe, 88, of Winter, passed away on Thursday, July 4th in Winter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 20, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Winter. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 AM on Saturday at the church. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program and LCO Am Vets Post #1998. Internment will be in the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Winter. Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com
