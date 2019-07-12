Jerry D. Hoffmann, 66 of Exland, died on Sunday, July 14, at his home. He is survived by his wife Linda, 2 daughters, Michelle Weisser of Lakeville, MN., and Sherry Freeman of Denmark, WI., 3 grandchildren,his father, Oric, 3 brothers, Richard, Doug and Brad, brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Jerry Hoffman will be from 4 until 7 PM on Friday July 19 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 6 PM on Saturday, July 20 at the Alan and Lisa Larson residence, 502 W Flambeau Avenue, Ladysmith.