Gwen E. Steele, 66 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, July 14, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. She is survived by her 1 brother, Dennis Erickson of Eau Claire.

Memorial services for Gwen Steele will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 24, at the Congregational UCC Church in Ladysmith with Pastor David Bowles officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.