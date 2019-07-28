mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
GARAGE SALE

Gibbs Garage Sale – 1204 Fairway Dr. East, Ladysmith, Thursday, August 1st, 4:30 PM to 8 PM,  Friday August 2nd, 8 AM to 6 PM.  Lots of Girls Junior name brand clothes, scrubs, dresses, baby boy clothes and lots of home decorations.  Priced to sell

    Multi-Family/Teen Serve garage sale.  Thursday August 1  1 PM to 7 PM,  Friday August 2nd  8 AM to 6 PM.  Saturday August 3rd  8 AM to 2 PM.  702 East 6th Street South, Ladysmith.  Clothing, Books, Toys, Household Items, and so much more.
