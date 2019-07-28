Multi-Family/Teen Serve garage sale. Thursday August 1 1 PM to 7 PM, Friday August 2nd 8 AM to 6 PM. Saturday August 3rd 8 AM to 2 PM. 702 East 6th Street South, Ladysmith. Clothing, Books, Toys, Household Items, and so much more.

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-26-19 There are some storms rolling through this morning but after this initial round of rain, many places will stay dry for the rest of the day with just a slight chance of a shower or storm late. It will be another day with seasonable temperatures as highs reach the mid 80’s while […]