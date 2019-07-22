mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Garage Sale – July 25-27  at 315 W. 2nd St S.   Thursday and Friday 9 AM to 6 PM  Saturday  9 AM to 2 PM.  Antique Bed frame, barely used double mattress set,  Unique shelves, Books and clothing, Antique windows and cabinet doors,  lots of IY repurpose stuff.  

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS July 22, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-22-19 High pressure will be to our west today, while slowly heading east into the middle of the week. This will keep the weather largely dry state-wide, though an isolated pop up afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. We can expect plenty of sunshine to kick off the work week, mixing with scattered […]
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS July 19, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-19-19 *HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM FOR TAYLOR COUNTY AND UNTIL 8 PM FOR BARRON, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, POLK, RUSK, AND ST. CROIX COUNTIES* *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR BUFFALO, CLARK CRAWFORD, HOUSTON, JACKSON, LA CROSSE, MONROE, TREMPEALEAU, VERNON AND WINONA COUNTIES AND UNTIL 10 PM FOR EAU CLAIRE, PEPIN AND PIERCE […]
RSS ABC SPORTS
RSS ABC NEWS
