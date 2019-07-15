mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Multi-Family Garage Sale – W8154 Edgewood Ave. East Ladysmith,  Friday July 19th Saturday July 20 and Sunday July 21, Open 7-3 all 3 days.  Men’s and Women’s Clothing, Tools, Hunting Equipment, Home Décor, Furniture and Much Much More.

  • Jerry D. Hoffmann July 15, 2019
    Jerry D. Hoffmann, 66 of Exland, died on Sunday, July 14, at his home.  He is survived by his wife Linda, 2 daughters, Michelle Weisser of Lakeville, MN., and Sherry Freeman of Denmark, WI., 3 grandchildren,his father, Oric, 3 brothers, Richard, Doug and Brad, brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Visitation for Jerry […]
  • Audrey J. Riphenburg July 15, 2019
    Audrey J. Riphenburg, 85 of Ladysmith and formally of Conrath, died on Thursday, July 11, at the Legacy Senior Living Center in Ladysmith.  She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Zunker of Conrath, 2 grandchildren, 1 sister, Margie Ferr of Rice Lake. A celebration of life for Audrey Riphenburg will be held at 1 PM […]
