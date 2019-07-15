Garage Sale

Jerry D. Hoffmann, 66 of Exland, died on Sunday, July 14, at his home. He is survived by his wife Linda, 2 daughters, Michelle Weisser of Lakeville, MN., and Sherry Freeman of Denmark, WI., 3 grandchildren,his father, Oric, 3 brothers, Richard, Doug and Brad, brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Visitation for Jerry […]

Audrey J. Riphenburg, 85 of Ladysmith and formally of Conrath, died on Thursday, July 11, at the Legacy Senior Living Center in Ladysmith. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Zunker of Conrath, 2 grandchildren, 1 sister, Margie Ferr of Rice Lake. A celebration of life for Audrey Riphenburg will be held at 1 PM […]