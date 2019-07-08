Garage Sale
Garage Sale – Leo Lebal, Jr. 208 Phillips Ave. West Ladysmith. Thursday and Friday July 11-12 – Weather permitting. We will be open additional days during July as weather permits.
Beer steins – Old Style, Miller, Budweiser, Coors, Pabst, Avon (approx. 40) Sports Collectibles (New) – NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR, Olympics, WWE. Barbies (NEW) – approx 30, Harley Davidson helmet, Elvis Presley Collectibles, Glassware – Wexford, Hazel Atlas, Haeger, Hull, Westmoreland, Early American Prescut, Depression (green), BNSF Railroad Collectible Plates (approx. 20), Hallmark Ornaments, Lots of DVD’S and Disney VHS. Lots of goodies to hunt through! We will be adding more items throughout the sale as space becomes available. Come and enjoy!
- Garage Sale July 7, 2019Garage Sale – July 12-13 8-5 N690 Rangeline Road, Conrath. Furniture, clothes X-Large to 4x, crafts, metal and woodworking tools and farm related items. Tires – 16.5 x 16.1 mounted on 8 hole rims, 4 unmounted 900×20 and 4 225/65r17. New gas water/trash pump, pressure washer.