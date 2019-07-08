mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Leo Lebal, Jr. 208 Phillips Ave. West Ladysmith.  Thursday and Friday July 11-12 – Weather permitting.  We will be open additional days during July as weather permits.

Beer steins – Old Style, Miller, Budweiser, Coors, Pabst, Avon (approx. 40)  Sports Collectibles (New) – NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR, Olympics, WWE.  Barbies (NEW) – approx 30,  Harley Davidson helmet,  Elvis Presley Collectibles,  Glassware – Wexford, Hazel Atlas, Haeger, Hull, Westmoreland, Early American Prescut, Depression (green),  BNSF Railroad Collectible Plates (approx. 20), Hallmark Ornaments, Lots of DVD’S and Disney VHS.  Lots of goodies to hunt through! We will be adding more items throughout the sale as space becomes available.  Come and enjoy!   

  • Rusk County News July 8, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-8-19 Rusk County authorities were kept busy over the long 4th of July Holiday weekend. Cleanup continues after a confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down South of the village of Bruce late Thursday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the storm traveled 7.7 miles through Rusk County bringing winds in excess of 80 […]
  • Garage Sale July 7, 2019
    Garage Sale – July 12-13   8-5  N690 Rangeline Road, Conrath.  Furniture, clothes X-Large to 4x, crafts, metal and woodworking tools and farm related items.  Tires – 16.5 x 16.1 mounted on 8 hole rims, 4 unmounted 900×20 and 4 225/65r17.  New gas water/trash pump, pressure washer.
