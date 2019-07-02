Dorothy M Checkalski
Dorothy M. Checkalski, 87 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Saturday, June 29th, at Brentwood Memory Care in Rice Lake. She is survived by 7 sons, Dennis of South Range, David of Centuria, Duane, Dan and Joel all of Weyerhaeuser, Jim of Bloomer, and Jeffry of Andover, MN. 1 daughter, Joan McDonald of Savage, MN., 24 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Checkalski will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, July 5th, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Just prior to the service at Noon, there will be a VFW Auxiliary of Weyerhaeuser, memorial service. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until service time at Noon on Friday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
