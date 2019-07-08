mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Doris O. Erickson

Doris O. Erickson, 100 of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, July 6th, at Ladysmith Living Center.  She is survived by her 3 children, Nancy Wiles-Bartig of Ladysmith, Tom Scrivner of Overland Park, KS., and Nicki Osie of Milford, OH., 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Betty Peterson of Oregon.

Funeral services for Doris Erickson will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 11, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Diane Odermann officiating.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.  Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 10 and again on Thursday from 9 AM until service time at the church.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News July 8, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-8-19 Rusk County authorities were kept busy over the long 4th of July Holiday weekend. Cleanup continues after a confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down South of the village of Bruce late Thursday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the storm traveled 7.7 miles through Rusk County bringing winds in excess of 80 […]
  • Garage Sale July 7, 2019
    Garage Sale – July 12-13   8-5  N690 Rangeline Road, Conrath.  Furniture, clothes X-Large to 4x, crafts, metal and woodworking tools and farm related items.  Tires – 16.5 x 16.1 mounted on 8 hole rims, 4 unmounted 900×20 and 4 225/65r17.  New gas water/trash pump, pressure washer.
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.