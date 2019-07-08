Doris O. Erickson, 100 of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, July 6th, at Ladysmith Living Center. She is survived by her 3 children, Nancy Wiles-Bartig of Ladysmith, Tom Scrivner of Overland Park, KS., and Nicki Osie of Milford, OH., 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Betty Peterson of Oregon.

Funeral services for Doris Erickson will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 11, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Diane Odermann officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 10 and again on Thursday from 9 AM until service time at the church.