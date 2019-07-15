Donna Mae Van Winkle
Donna Mae Van Winkle. 86 of Winter, died on Sunday, July 14, at Ladysmith Nursing Home. She is survived by 2 sons, Michael Grudzinski of Hayward and Robert Van Winkle of Winter, 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Shirley Seymour of Kenosha, several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial mass of Christian Burial for Donna Van Winkle will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 7, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Winter. Burial will follow in the Winter Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until service time at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
