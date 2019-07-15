David A. Lee, 85 of Ladysmith, died Friday, July 12, in Eau Claire at Sacred Heart Hospital. He is survived by 2 daughters, Jacguie Eberhardt of Ladysmith and Cathy Morris of Eau Claire. 5 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren

Funeral services for David Lee will be on Friday, July 19, at 11 AM at The United Congregational Church in Ladysmith with Rev. David Bowles officiating. Burial with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday, July 18 after 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Friday morning at the Church one hour prior to the service.