Clarissa A. Hanson, 70 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, July 4, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire. She is survived by her husband, Bruce, 3 daughters, Lea Balczewski of Exland, Julie Tishacek of Eau Claire and Allison Hanson of Ladysmith. 3 granddaughters, 1 sister, Jill Preston of Sun Prairie.

A Memorial service for Clarissa Hanson will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 9, at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Brian Chitwood officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Monday, July 8 at the First Church of Christ and again for an hour prior to service time on Tuesday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.