Wanda E. Proden, 97 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, June 5 at the Ladysmith Nursing Home. She is survived by 2 sons, Kenneth Proden and David Proden both of Ladysmith, 1 daughter, Jackie Fuchs of Ladysmith, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Wanda Proden will be on Friday, June 7, at 1 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmth with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.