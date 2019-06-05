Wanda E. Proden
Wanda E. Proden, 97 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, June 5 at the Ladysmith Nursing Home. She is survived by 2 sons, Kenneth Proden and David Proden both of Ladysmith, 1 daughter, Jackie Fuchs of Ladysmith, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Wanda Proden will be on Friday, June 7, at 1 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmth with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
- Rusk County News June 5, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-5-19 The weather will dry out and turn nicer again through the rest of the day. The air mass will remain warm, while winds will turn to the north. Afternoon highs will be reaching into the upper 70’s while humidity levels gradually drop. The drier air will allow for cooler conditions at night […]
- Estate Sale June 5, 2019Estate Sale – 311 W. 7th Street, Ladysmith, Thursday June 13 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday June 14th, 10 AM to 6 PM, Saturday June 15th, 8 AM to 11 AM. Small appliances, dishes and glassware, furniture, jewelry, home décor and so much more.