Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-28-19

A weak front is forecast to drop to our south today, leading to the return of dry weather. Though southern counties may see a stray shower or storm near the front, the rest of us can expect some clouds, followed by increasing sunshine. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 80’s while moderate levels of humidity will continue with dew points in the upper 60’s making it feel sticky. We have been advertising heat and humidity going into this final weekend of June, and that remains in the forecast. The jet stream will be well to our north as an upper ridge pushed north into Canada. Though we will heat up and it will be humid, this atmospheric energy will likely go unused with a deep layer of warm air above us. This will lead to a mostly sunny, hot and dry start to the weekend. Saturday will see afternoon highs just above 90 with dew points getting to around 70. Sunday will be no better, with highs in the low 90’s and dew points perhaps even a few degrees higher. This will lead to a heat index reaching towards 100, with shady spots and plenty of water in order. Through the afternoon a cold front will be getting a bit closer from the west, and this may produce a few storms with chances increasing into the evening. The front should arrive and pass through at night with more shower and storm chances, while laying out from west to east in the state by early Monday.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Powerful thunderstorms that moved through Wisconsin snapped trees, downed power lines and sent attendees at summer festivals scrambling for cover. Thousands of people were still without power in southern Wisconsin on Friday, after storms swept across the state Thursday. Country USA music festival in Oshkosh was evacuated and suspended late Thursday afternoon, as festival organizers said tents would not be safe in high winds. Visitors at Milwaukee’s Summerfest also ran for cover. There were reports of toppled trees across the state, and some buildings were damaged when trees fell on them. Carroll University in Waukesha canceled Thursday evening classes due to tree damage and downed power lines down on campus. The National Weather Service said Wisconsin could see more rain and thunderstorms on Friday.

A line of thunderstorms moved through Rusk County Thursday that caused some miner storm damage. A tree was down blocking 2/3 of the roadway of Dziemela Road and South Right of Way Road in Big Bend Township. The tree was removed and the roadway was cleared. A tree was down on Parker road in the town of Thornapple. One lane of traffic was open and the tree was highly visible. Also a large tree was blocking the East bound lane on County Highway D and Sunset Lane near Chetek. The Highway Department was notified and they took care of the tree.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) — Trempealaeu County Sheriff’s Office is asking to please avoid these areas. Crews are working very hard on the roads now. Use caution and never drive over flooded roads-there may not be a road there due to washouts! County Rd I closed at Us Hwy 53, numerous areas of the road entirely washed out. County Rd D/County Rd DD water over road. County Rd C near Sather and Rogness Coulee water and washouts. County D east of State Rd 95 water over the road. Tuff Coulee trees down and water over road near County Rd P. North Creek off of State Rd 95-water over the road. Us Hwy 53 at Bear Creek Rd-water over road. County Rd D near Cty Rd N log in road and mud slide. County Rd T and County Rd TT water over bridge and railings.

MADELIA, Minn. (AP) — Thousands of acres of corn and soybeans have been destroyed by a hailstorm that moved through southwest Minnesota. And, in some cases it’s too late in the season for farmers to replant. Agronomist Steve Michels at Crystal Valley co-op in La Salle says dozens of farmers he works with sustained losses. Golf ball-sized hail fell during the storm that also generated three tornadoes June 20. George Sill, who farms near Madelia, says he lost 150 acres of soybeans and 90 acres of corn with another 200 acres damaged to varying degrees. Sill says that for the crops that were destroyed you couldn’t even tell he had planted. Michels tells the Star Tribune it’s too late for corn to be replanted, but soybeans can be replanted until about the first week of July.

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A nurse and a pilot are dead and a crew member injured after a medical helicopter crash at a regional airport in Minnesota. North Memorial Health says no patients were on board when the crash happened about 1 a.m. Friday at the Brainerd airport. The injured crew member was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. The crew member’s condition was not given. North Memorial Health says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.