RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-27-19

***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM FOR BARRON, BURNETT, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE, PEPIN, PIERCE, POLK, RUSK, AND ST. CROIX COUNTIES*** **A HOT, HUMID AND POTENTIALLY STORMY PATTERN RETURNS** So far, the season has been pretty quiet with regards to severe weather, but that could change today. We will start to feel more summer-like with heat building and also more humidity in the air, making it feel sticky. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late morning as clouds increase. As we head into the afternoon, the forecast becomes more complex as it appears storms are LIKELY to impact the region. Timing is tough to pinpoint, but it appears the greatest threat will be between 1 – 7 pm. Our main concern with storms that do come through is the potential for damaging winds, though heavy rain, lightning, and the possibility for small hail also remains a threat. Luckily, storms that do come through are not expected to linger all day, but rather 30 min to an hour at most. High temperatures will reach the mid 80’s once again and have to potential to reach even higher if storms come through later or are less numerous. There may be some clearing in the evening, but a second round of storms providing a similar threat is less likely, but possible after 8 pm.

This (Thursday) morning at about 12:35 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a call from a residence on Menasha Avenue Ladysmith, for a male subject who was intoxicated and was breaking items inside the home. Ladysmith Police responded to the residence and found a female outside. Bernard Michael Little, 45, was located inside the residence and refused to speak with law enforcement but was cooperative. After speaking further with the female about the situation, Bernard Little was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Criminal Damage to Property.

BARRON COUNTY (WEAU) – The Barron County man, who is accused of breaking into the home of Jayme Closs while she was missing, was sentenced in court Wednesday. Kyle Jaenke-Annis, 33 of Cameron, will serve two years of probation. Jaenke-Annis was charged with burglarizing the Closs family home last October. The original criminal complaint says he admitted to investigators that he stole multiple clothing items belonging to Jayme Closs.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A registered sex offender will spend time behind bars for sexually assaulting a boy in a restaurant restroom. Derrik Sheffield from Bloomer is accused of assaulting the 10-year old boy in March of 2018 while they were in the restroom of an Eau Claire restaurant. Wednesday, Sheffield pleaded guilty to 1st degree sexual assault of a child and bail jumping. Judge Emily Long sentenced him to 12 years behind bars and 10 years of extended supervision. He’s also ordered to register as a sex offender for life and not have contact with anyone under 18 unless given permission from an agent.

Eau Claire County (WEAU) – An Eau Claire man is charged with possessing and planning to sell more than four pounds of marijuana. The complaint was filed against 19-year old Sunny Vue. It says a confidential informant for the West Central Drug Task Force made a purchase from Vue for half a pound of marijuana valued at around $900. Authorities searched Vue’s car and found another half-pound of pot. A search of his apartment came up with another four pounds. Vue was previously convicted of possessing THC in 2018 in Chippewa County. An initial appearance in Eau Claire County is scheduled for July 17.

­Cadott (WQOW)- Country Fest is set to start, and thousands of people will be spending a few days in the heat. Wednesday’s temperatures are mild compared to what we’ll have by the end of the week. The Mosinee Fire Department will be providing care at the medical tent, because of a town ordinance, there will be at least three ambulances there at all times. The department tells us they plan to have six medics in the tent. Officials are hoping people do what they can to prevent heat-related illness. “Everybody spends a lot of money to come to Fest, so we don’t want them to get burnt and ruin their weekend by being uncomfortable being sunburned and feeling overall tired because of the heat and not being hydrated,” said Kristen Kelm, the community health division manager for the Chippewa County Public Health Department. “We’re encouraging all the participants up there to be aware of sunburn, dehydration,” said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. “There’s plenty of stations up there to take advantage of as to getting checked out for those issues.” Along with the free water, there will also be free sunscreen at Country Fest. That way you can stay hydrated and not get burned. Officials said you’re able to bring in a water bottle with you and fill it up for free. There’s also a misting station to help you cool off.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — One person has died in a garage fire in Stevens Point. Firefighters were called to the property about 7 p.m. Wednesday and found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials say they were told a person might be trapped inside. Fire Chief Bob Finn says they found the victim once the flames were reduced. The fire was contained to the garage with minor damage to two nearby houses.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and to raise awareness on the topic, The Health Department and AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin are hosting a testing event. The HIV testing will happen Thursday night at Scooters in Eau Claire starting at 9 p.m. It will be offered at no cost to those who qualify, which include; people who haven’t ever been tested, people with a history of injection drug use, men who have sex with men and anyone who has had unprotected sex with multiple partners. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. In Wisconsin, around 1,000 people are unaware of their HIV status. People with certain risk factors should get tested more often.