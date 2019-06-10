RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-11-19 Monday afternoon at about 1;15, Rusk County deputies with the Rusk County K-9 did a search of a residence on East 3rd Street North, Ladysmith. After a K-9 search a positive alert was given for Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia. No other information was available.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — The man charged in Barron County after an undercover child sex sting will spend the next three years in prison. The sentence was handed down Friday for 59 year old Kevin Rust from Minnesota. According to a criminal complaint, Rust responded to an ad posted by an officer with the Rice Lake Police Department pretending to be a 15-year-old girl looking for an older man. The complaint says he sent several inappropriate messages through text in June of last year. Rust later made plans to meet the pretend girl in a parking lot, and that’s where he was arrested. In February, Rust pleaded guilty to charges of child enticement and attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of child.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — How much to spend on state building projects over the next two years is one of the final big items pending before the Legislature’s budget-writing committee. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers requested $2.5 billion for buildings across the state, including $1.1 billion for the University of Wisconsin System. University officials have been lobbying hard for the funding, saying their buildings are in serious need of upgrades. But Republicans who control the Legislature are expected to pare down the spending request from Evers. The big question is which projects will be prioritized. The budget panel is also considering an income tax cut , changes in regulations to large animal farms and extending the state’s stewardship land preservation program. It’s planning to complete its work Thursday, sending the budget on to the Legislature.