WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-10-19

A nice, pleasant start to this next full week of June as a large high pressure system covers the central states. We will be on the front side with west and northwest breezes through the day. Expect plenty of sunshine, but then some clouds are likely to mix in through the afternoon as temperatures rise. An upper trough will be overhead, and this typically will lead to at least scattered cloud development. It will be very comfortable with highs in the lower 70’s. A few scattered showers my work through during the evening but any of these would dissipate at night with cool temperatures, in the upper 40’s to start Tuesday.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, on Saturday, June 8, at approximately 10:56 AM the Ladysmith Police Department responded to West 9th St. South/State Highway 27 and Gokey Road in the City of Ladysmith for a report of a single motorcycle crash. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located two crash victims who were thrown from the motorcycle. A female passenger, age 66, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver, age 56, was flown to an Eau Claire hospital. The names are not being released at this time. The incident remains under investigation. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office are also assisting in the investigation. If anyone has information or witnessed this traffic crash please call the Ladysmith Police Department at 715-532-2186.

Friday afternoon just after 3 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a motorcycle deer accident on County Highway F, near Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, one subject was injured. A Rusk County deputy, Bruce Ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. The subject was reportedly fine, just some road rash. No other information was available.

Rusk County dispatch at about 3:30 PM Saturday, received a 911 transfer from Chippewa County reporting a large brush fire near a barn on Range Line Road, Conrath. The Ladysmith Fire Department, DNR and the Sheldon ambulance were called to the scene. The DNR was on the scene for about 90 minutes.

Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM, a female subject had called in a bond violation made by her brother, Austin C. White, 20,after he had contacted her on Facebook messenger. Per the bond, White is to have no contact with his victim, the female complainant. Photographs were taken of the message that she received and they are added to the case. County deputies responded to an address in Glen Flora to attempt contact with Austin White. He was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer assisted Rusk County deputies Sunday morning at 2:25, at a location on West 4th Street North, about an incident that took place outside the City of Ladysmith at a residence earlier in the evening. Rusk County deputies spoke with Steven R. Steele, 20 and James Dean Miller, 53, regarding their actions at the residence. After an investigation, Miller and Steele were arrested for Disorderly Conduct and both subjects were transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday afternoon at 4:15, while a City Officer was speaking with a female subject earlier, she mentioned Jared Janus, 22, was at her residence and said he is always there mooching off her and an older male subject. The Officer performed a records check of Janus and found he had multiple valid Chippewa County Warrants. The Officer went to an address on Fritz Avenue and placed Janus in custody and transported him to the Rusk/Chippewa County line whee he was turned over to a Chippewa County deputy.

MADISON, WI (AP) — Wisconsin is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the state’s ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. A ceremony Monday in the state Capitol features an unveiling of the state’s original 19th Amendment and comments from first lady Kathy Evers, who led the state’s efforts to mark the anniversary. Wisconsin was the first state in the country to ratify the amendment 100 years ago on Monday. It wasn’t until August 1920 that the 36th state ratified it, finally giving women the right to vote. Part of the celebration includes people dressed as suffragists answering questions outside of the Capitol. Other events celebrating Wisconsin’s role in ratifying the amendment are planned across the state. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is leading the national commission to celebrate the 100th anniversary.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — About 400 Wisconsin National Guard members from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry will be deployed to Afghanistan. Soldiers from the unit, based in Eau Claire, will mobilize this summer. They will provide security for coalition forces in Afghanistan. The unit includes companies from Menomonie, New Richmond, Rice Lake, Arcadia, Onalaska, River Falls and Abbotsford. The 128th Infantry has previously served in Iraq in 2004-2006 and 2009-2010. Another Red Arrow infantry battalion, the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry, was the first to deploy to Afghanistan. The unit with its 400 members, arrived this spring.