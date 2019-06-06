RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-7-19

On Wednesday, June 5th, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop near the Village of Ingram for a traffic violation and prior fleeing from an Officer earlier in the night. The driver of the vehicle took off and led the Sheriff’s Office on a 26 mile high speed chase through the back roads of Northeastern Rusk County. Deputies were able to bring the chase to an end when the subject chose to travel down an old logging road and got stuck in a swamp. There were no injuries related to the chase and no damage to the patrol vehicles. The name of the driver is Justin Neiderman of Glen Flora.

At about 6:20 PM Thursday, a City Officer and a Rusk County deputy responded to the old Elementary School on East 6th Street South, Ladysmith, on a report that 3 juveniles had entered the school through a window on the West side of the building. Authorities located the juveniles outside of the building after they had exited a door on the North side. The juveniles advised that they had found an unlocked window and entered through there. The juveniles parents were contacted and had them picked up and taken from the location. Authorities then entered the building to find that the fire alarm was on and multiple fire extinguishers had been set off covering most of the inside of the building with powder. A school administrator was contacted and responded to the scene. The Ladysmith Fire Department also responded to stop the alarm from going off. The juveniles did admit to setting off the fire extinguisher inside. The case is under investigation.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call at 7:15 PM Thursday advising a male subject was running around naked in the vicinity of 3rd Street and Lacey Street in Sheldon. According to the report, his vehicle was parked nearby. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene and made contact with the subject. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody.

Paul Rudersdorf, president and CEO of Security Financial Bank, is pleased to announce that Norb Christman has been appointed market president of Security Financial Bank in Ladysmith. With this promotion, Christman will be responsible for helping establish and grow SFB’s brand and image as a local, community- focused bank. In addition, Christman will continue to provide overall relationship management of assigned business loans. I am pleased with the contributions Norb has made to SFB and his promotion to market president is well deserved. Christman, who is a lifelong resident of Ladysmith, has 15 years in commercial and agriculture lending. He earned finance and accouinting degrees from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. Christman is active in the community serving as treasurer of the Ladysmith Community Industrial Development Corporation and on the WITC Financial Services Advisory Committee. He is also is the clerk for the Rusk County Livestock Project Auction.

Barron County (WQOW) – It took less than 45 minutes for a Barron County jury to reach a verdict in a child sex sting case. Prosecutors say Jay Hoppe, of Baldwin, responded to an ad from a 15-year-old girl interested in meeting older men. In March of 2018, he arranged to meet the girl for sex. Instead, he was communicating with a Rice Lake cop and was arrested at the arranged meeting spot. Thursday, the jury found Hoppe guilty of all three counts against him, including attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, using a computer to facilitate a sex crime and child enticement. He faces a maximum penalty of more than 100 years in prison at his sentencing in July.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. hiring slowed in May as employers added just 75,000 jobs, a sign that businesses have become more cautious in the face of slowing global growth and widening trade conflicts. The tepid job growth, along with rising pressures on the economy, makes it more likely that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the coming months. Bond yields fell after the jobs data was released, signaling investor expectations for lower Fed rates. Last month’s modest job growth followed a much healthier gain of 224,000 in April. The unemployment rate remained at a nearly 50-year low of 3.6%. The hiring gains last month were the fewest since February. The government also revised down the job growth for March and April by a combined 75,000. In the first five months of this year, hiring has averaged 164,000 a month, a solid pace that is enough to lower the unemployment rate over time. Still, it’s below last year’s pace. The economy is showing signs of sluggishness just as the current expansion has reached its 10th anniversary. Next month, it will become the longest period of uninterrupted growth on records dating to 1854. Yet consumers have turned cautious about spending, and companies are scaling back their investment in high-cost machinery and equipment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a rainbow flag symbolizing gay pride to be flown over the Wisconsin state Capitol for the first time. Evers on Friday issued an executive order to fly the flag for the remainder of June in recognition of “Pride Month.” It will fly over the east wing of the Capitol where the governor’s office is located. Evers says in the order that the rainbow flag has become an important symbol for the LGBTQ community and publicly displaying it “sends a clear an unequivocal message that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place where everyone can live without fear of prosecution, judgment, or discrimination.” Evers also authorizes state buildings and any jurisdiction of the state to fly the flag in June.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY)- Firefighters rescued a one-year-old child from a house fire on Green Bay’s east side. Emergency crews were called to the 2500 block of Wisconsin Ave. at around 7:30 a.m. Friday. That is just off of East Shore Drive, along the shore of Green Bay. Firefighters received a report of a child trapped inside the home. They found the one-year-old boy on the second floor filled with smoke and flames. Firefighters rescued the boy out of a bedroom window. “As soon as crews arrived, they went around one side of the home and knocked the fire down. A second crew simultaneously went up to the second floor and rescued the child. The child was taken out of the bedroom window and transported via ambulance to a local hospital,” says Assistant Chief Rob Goplin, Green Bay Metro Fire Department. Six other people escaped the home. “Everyone else was able to get out of the home themselves. After that when I arrived, there was one individual still making his way out and we were able to get the child out,” Goplin said.