RUSK COUNTY NEWS

With the main branch of the jet stream staying to our north, we are seeing widespread warmth over the north-central states and that won’t be changing right into the start of the weekend. A large surface high is parked over the Great Lakes and will only slowly move east through the weekend. This will block any incoming weather systems, leading to a dry stretch of weather for Wisconsin. Thursday may start off with some fog but then the day will be filled with plenty of sunshine. We will again warm nicely and end up back into the lower 80’s. Dew points Thursday and Friday are forecast to be in the upper 50’s to around 60, so there may still be a touch of stickiness in the air. Friday will also be sunny, warm and dry with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday morning at 11:50, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27 near Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. The reason for the stop was the driver typing on the phone while driving. After an investigation, the subject was revoked and was wanted out of Sawyer County. The warrant was confirmed by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The subject was transported to the Rusk Sawyer County line.

According to the Ladysmith Police log, shortly before 10 PM Wednesday, a City Officer assisted Rusk County deputies with a chase in progress that they had been in. The suspect was eventually taken into custody by the officers. The suspect was taken to the Rusk County jail and booked on his charges.

MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE FROM WI DOJ)– Joshua Stein, 29, Cornell, Wisconsin, is charged with three counts of distributing methamphetamine, with one count alleging distribution of 50 grams or more; one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; and with possessing two firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The indictment alleges that he distributed methamphetamine in February 2019, and that on April 8, 2019, he possessed two handguns and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. If convicted, Stein faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on the two counts alleging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a maximum of 20 years on the other two drug charges. The charge alleging the possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years, and federal law requires that any penalty imposed for this charge be served consecutive to any sentence imposed on the other charges. The charges against Stein are the result of an investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force and the Cornell Police Department. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Anderson.

SPOONER, Wis. (RELEASE FROM WI DOJ)– The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force today announced that Jeffrey A. Vesta, a pastor and former teacher in Wisconsin and Oregon, was arrested at his residence in Spooner, Wis. on June 4, 2019 for suspected possession of child pornography. On June 4, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Mr. Vesta’s residence and took him into custody. Mr. Vesta was booked in the Washburn County Jail on June 4 and attended a bail hearing on June 5 in Washburn County. Mr. Vesta was released on a signature bond. An initial appearance will be held June 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Washburn County Courthouse. As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Vesta is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 468-4700. This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and is assisted by Spooner Police Department and the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– An Eau Claire man is charged with child abuse, after being accused of shooting his children with a BB gun. Police had received reports that David Marshall, 28, had shot his 1-year-old child with the BB gun to discipline the child. According to the criminal complaint, Marshall admitted to shooting his 6-year-old child with the gun, but denied firing on the toddler. Police say Marshall eventually admitted that he had lied, and he shot at both of the children. Bond for Marshall is set at $1,000.

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A man is arrested after attempting to rob a Kwik Trip with a knife in Monroe County Wednesday. Twenty one-year-old Jakob Layland could face multiple charges including attempted robbery, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property. According to the Tomah Police Department, it happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to Kwik Trip North in Tomah concerning an armed robbery complaint. Responding officers were notified that a man, later identified as Layland, entered the store and showed a knife while demanding money from a store clerk. The store clerk refused to comply and called 911. Layland responded by stabbing the knife into a credit card machine and then fled in a vehicle before officers arrived. A short time later, Layland was located walking near Kwik Trip South. With the assistance of Tomah Police K9 Viktor, Layland was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail.

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — On a bluff overlooking Omaha Beach, President Donald Trump on Thursday lauded the heroism of American and Allied service members who participated in the D-Day invasion, saying “they came wave after wave without question, without hesitation and without complaint.” Trump joined other world leaders at Normandy American Cemetery in France to honor those who died and participated in the battle. Trump also sought to assure allies skittish about relying on the U.S. under his “America first” brand of leadership. “To all of our friends and partners — our cherished alliance was forged in the heat of battle, tested in the trials of war, and proven in the blessings of peace. Our bond is unbreakable,” the president said. World leaders dwelled on the alliances that were needed to pull off a feat like D-Day. Trump also praised allies for their past work, saying “the full violence of Nazi fury was no match for the full grandeur of British pride.” He also credited the Canadians and the French, along with “the fighting Poles, the tough Norwegians, and the intrepid Aussies.” Under blue skies far quieter than those streaked by gunfire exactly 75 years ago, Trump described the 130,000 service members who took part in the D-Day land from boat as the “citizens of free and independent nations, united by their duty to their compatriots and to millions yet unborn.” He paid particular attention to the few surviving members of that day who likely are witnessing their final remembrance of arguably the world’s most famous battle, singling out a few by telling their personal stories. He described D-Day participants as “among the very greatest Americans who will ever live.” “Those who fought here won a future for our nation. They won the survival of our civilization and they showed us the way to love, cherish and defend our way of life for many centuries to come,” Trump said. What has often been described as America’s “greatest generation” was no less extraordinary in peace, Trump said, crediting them for building a “national culture that inspired the entire world.”