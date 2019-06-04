Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-5-19

The weather will dry out and turn nicer again through the rest of the day. The air mass will remain warm, while winds will turn to the north. Afternoon highs will be reaching into the upper 70’s while humidity levels gradually drop. The drier air will allow for cooler conditions at night and with a mostly clear sky, we look to be in the lower 50’s heading into Thursday morning. High pressure will be around the area Thursday and Friday, bringing plenty of sunny weather along with a warm up. This will be a nice preview of the summer season to come as temperatures look to rise into the lower 80’s, several degrees above long term averages. The weekend will start off in similar fashion as a slow moving low to our south begins to creep northward and the next front begins advancing from the west. These systems will remain far enough off to bring another mostly sunny day on Saturday with highs again in the low 80’s. Clouds will then be increasing and it’s looking more likely now that Sunday will see a better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Clouds will be more dominant and the front will be arriving from the west. It will also be cooler as temperatures drop back to the mid 70’s.

Tuesday morning at about 8:20 AM, a female subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that her husband slashed her tires and threatened to Burn up something non specific. He left with the gas can from a location on Lawrence Street, Ingram. According to the report, She was unsure where he was and he was driving a White Ford with Washington State plates. The caller went next door waiting for the Rusk County deputies. A short time later a county deputy met with the subjects at Northwoods Gas Station. The deputy advised that charges will be referred.

SAWYER COUNTY (WEAU) – The Wisconsin DNR says a man was found dead near a boat on the Chippewa Flowage. 78 year old Richard D. Brinkman of Theresa, Wisconsin, was found in the water near the boat deceased and not wearing a life jacket. According to the DNR, the incident occurred on the Chippewa Flowage in Hunter Township at about 3 PM on June 2nd. The DNR said that a 16 foot boat was found on the shoreline with the motor running in neutral. The incident is still under investigation by the DNR.

BLAIRE (WEAU) – The Blaire Police Department says four people are arrested on drug and child endangerment charges after a traffic stop in the City of Blaire. It happened Monday on Olson Street and Tappon Street. Police say during the contact, Independence Police Department K9 Crush was deployed. After a search of the vehicle, police found methamphetamine, marijuana, and numerous drug paraphernalia. 40 year old Carl R. Luther, 46 year old Katina L. Russo, 43 year old Travis T. Turnmire, and 41 year old Rosalie K. Hale were all arrested for possession of Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. A juvenile was present in the vehicle and taken into protective custody by Trempealeau County Human Services. Luther was also charged with his 2nd OWI with a child in the vehicle. [Police sat the incident is still under investigation.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature is poised to send four anti-abortion bills to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has vowed to veto the measures. One so-called born alive bill would require doctors to care for babies that survive an abortion or face felony charges and up to life in prison. The Assembly passed the bill and three others last month. They are up for final approval Wednesday in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 19-14 majority. None will become law once Evers follows through on his veto promise.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Tony Evers won’t rule out the possibility of paying for roads without a gas tax increase as he proposed. Republican legislative leaders said last week they won’t accept the 8-cent per gallon gas tax hike that Evers had proposed to help pay for roads. Instead, Republicans say they are looking at raising a variety of other fees by an unspecified amount. Evers on Monday wouldn’t say whether he would support or oppose the roads plan without a gas tax hike. Evers says if Republicans can “magically” improve roads without raising the gas tax, he will look at it. Evers told reporters he wants to review the entire budget before making any decisions and “it’s not soup yet.” The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee was planning to vote on roads funding Thursday.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Police are asking people who’ve purchased cars online in the last year to take a closer look at their vehicles. Robert J. Solberg, 34, and Joshua A. Taylor, 37, were arrested after investigators say the duo rolled back odometers and altered titles on dozens of vehicles prior to re-selling them in Central and Northeast Wisconsin. Robert Solberg has been released from jail. No charges have been filed at this time. Police believe there are many more victims out there, and they are urging drivers who may have been conned to come forward. A single complaint from a Green Bay resident in May launched the weeks-long investigation. “The one recognized that something just wasn’t right about the vehicle related to the mileage and reported it to us,” says Lt. Ben Allen, Green Bay Police Dept. Lt. Allen says Robert Solberg and Joshua Taylor were buying used cars for the purpose of re-selling them. Before the cars went up for sale, the duo altered the odometers, Allen says. That action is a felony in Wisconsin.