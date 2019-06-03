RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-4-19

A warm front will be approaching Western Wisconsin today, bringing some extra clouds and the chance for a few scattered showers and storms. Southerly flow will bring higher moisture into the state, with dew points rising into the 60’s. It will begin to feel more sticky through the day as temperatures rise close to 80. The best chance for more organized storms will come in the evening and tonight, out ahead of this system. Conditions may favor a few severe storms with strong winds and large hail the main threats. The higher moisture content will also lead to a heavy rain potential. The front will slide through, moving away on Wednesday. We may start off with some clouds and those muggy conditions, but then sunshine will return and dew points will start to drop. The air mass behind the front will not be any cooler, and with the sunshine, we look to top out around 80.

On May 31, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Ladysmith Police Department received a complaint from an adult female in regard to a male exposing his genitals at the Rusk County Community Library located in the City of Ladysmith. During the investigation, the Ladysmith Police Department was able to identify the person of interest. On June 1, the Ladysmith Police Department conducted an interview with the person of interest. Rodney W. Flohr, age 53, of Ladysmith was arrested for lewd, lascivious behavior-exposure. More information will be made available through the filing of a criminal complaint by the Rusk County District Attorney.

At 11:15 AM Monday, Rusk County deputies responded to a location on Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. According to the police log, at 1:25 PM, after an investigation, Rusk County deputies transported female individuals to the Rusk County jail. A search was performed at the residence and a subject was taken to the Rusk County jail for a Probation Hold.

Monday afternoon at about 3;35, a male subject reportedly walked up to the dispatch window at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and advised that he was there to turn himself in on a Probation Warrant. The subject did come back on file as wanted from the DOC. His Probation Agent advised the warrant is valid. The subject was taken into custody and taken to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature were set to decide how much they intend to spend on health care programs over the next two years. The Legislature’s GOP-controlled budget committee was meeting Tuesday to vote on funding for the state’s BadgerCare Medicaid program and a host of other health care programs in the state. Republicans have already decided to reject Gov. Tony Evers’ call to expand Medicaid, a move that would save the state $324 million over the next two years because of additional federal funding. Under Evers’ budget, the state would also leverage $1.6 billion in additional federal funds to pay for a wide range of programs targeting women’s health, reimbursement rates for doctors and other health care providers, mental health and substance abuse services, dental health care and lead poisoning.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY)- Fond du Lac’s SWAT team rescued two children from a standoff in the 100 block of East Johnson Street. An Action 2 News crew at the scene saw officers take one person into custody. Police confirm that was the suspect. No one was hurt. At about 4:15 a.m., police received a call about a man who was “acting suspiciously.” The department says a man armed himself with a knife with children inside the home. Fond du Lac Police and the Fond du Lac SWAT team and negotiators responded to the scene. Police closed E Johnson Street between Main and Park during the standoff. The road has reopened to traffic. The FAA issued a temporary flight restriction over the scene due to a news helicopter flying overhead. That restriction has also been lifted.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) — Everyone is okay after a car fire in the Township of Clear Creek on Monday. The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the intersection of County Highway D and Williams Road. They said the incident did cause a brief traffic delay. The driver of the SUV was able to get out and was not injured. Law enforcement did issue a ticket for driving without a valid license.