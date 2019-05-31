RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-3-19

A busy first weekend of June in Rusk County. Friday at about 4:45 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a call advising lightning struck a Green box at a residence on the North side of Highway 8, a mile West of County Highway X East. According to the report, it appeared to be a phone or cable box. The Ladysmith Fire Department was called to the scene. The fire was extinguished and Centurylink was contacted to send a technician.

Just after 5 PM Friday, Rusk County authorities received a call advising of a house fire on Whiting Way, Birchwood. According to the report, all occupants were outside of the building. The fire was on the first floor, going up to the second floor. Washburn County was contacted for the Birchwood Fire Department and Birchwood EMS. The house was reportedly fully engulfed. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department was called for mutual aid. The Red Cross was contacted. Firemen were on the scne for about 90 minutes.

Saturday morning at about 7:20 a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Edgewood Avenue East Ladysmith near West Cove Lanes and Campground. According to the report, the driver could be intoxicated and a field sobriety test was performed. After an investigation, the male driver was taken into custody for OWI. The vehicle was stopped for unreasonable and imprudent speed. The Subejct was found to be intoxicated and the defendant was cited for OWI 1st offense and warned for the speed violation.

At about 5:45 Saturday, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a residence on County Highway East, Bruce. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. A female advised Saturday night at about 10:30, that there was truck overturned in the ditch at a location on Zebro Road, Bruce near the Northwest Mink Ranches. According to the report, no one was in it but the lights were still on. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. After a few minutes a county deputy was with the driver. A fire truck was at the scene because of smoke an a burning smell. There was no transport by the ambulance and multiple citation were issued to the driver.

Rusk County dispatch at 11:25 PM Saturday Night, received a call from a female subject advising that her vehicle was on fire in her driveway at a residence on Fritz Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, there second vehicle started on fire along with her husbands shop. Ladysmith Police, Ladysmith Fire Department and the Ladysmith ambulance were called to the scene. The caller also advised that it looks like the fire might have been intentional. She could see a line of fire coming from the road to her vehicle. The case is under investigation.

At about 9:40 PM Sunday night, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a vehicle fire at a male subject home located on Lindoo Avenue East, Ladysmith. The caller advised the vehicle was a pickup truck and the caller also said there was a second vehicle in flames. Ladysmith Police, Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy advised the vehicles and surrounding trees were on fire. The fire was reportedly getting close to the residence. After an investigation, Danny D Jackson, 58 was arrested for arson of property other than a building.

In a related story, at 11:25 PM Sunday, while on patrol, dispatch advised Jackson had called about a revious incident officers had dealt with. According to the report, dispatch advised Jackson stated the listed vehicle was his and he has the title for it. Officers responded to the location. Upon arrival, Officers observed the listed vehicle driving South bound on East 11th Street North with no lights on and no license plates. A traffic stop was made in Jackson’s driveway of his residence. It was determined he was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 3rd offense. Jackson was cited and arrested for the offense.

Friday afternoon at 3 PM, a City Officer met with a female regarding a male exposing himself to the female at the Rusk County Community Library. The City Officer interviewed Rodney W. Flohr, 53, regarding the incident. Flohr admitted to intentionally exposing himself to the female. He was arrested and is being referred to the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) — Two people arrested following the death of a newborn were formally charged Monday in Wood County Circuit Court. Marylinn Feher, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and neglecting a child. The child’s father, Allen Rice, 19, is charged with neglecting a child and obstructing an officer. Investigators said when questioned, he denied that Feher had given birth. The two were expected to be charged last month, however, the judge delayed the initial appearances until after the child’s cause of death was determined. The criminal complaint states the newborn died of blunt force cranial cerebral trauma and features of strangulation. According to a news release, on April 6 at 10:11 a.m. Marshfield Medical Center reported a possible missing newborn. Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said an investigation began after a woman came to the hospital seeking medical help for heavy bleeding. “Marshfield medical center advised the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and Marshfield Police Department a female had come in for treatment, advised that she had given birth, and the baby wasn’t with her,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker explained in April.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who threw a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota has been sentenced to 19 years in prison. Emmanuel Aranda showed little emotion and said almost nothing as he was sentenced Monday in Minneapolis. The 24-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty last month to attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the April 12 attack. Authorities say Aranda told investigators he went to the mall “looking for someone to kill.” The child survived the attack but has required multiple surgeries for head trauma and broken bones. His parents, who have requested privacy, had impact statements read in court. The boy’s father told Aranda ,”You chose to take your hate and your hurt out on my precious boy.” Aranda’s mother, Becky, said her son is mentally ill. She said he belongs in a mental hospital, not prison.