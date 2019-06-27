Roger Allen Webster
Roger Allen Webster, 88 of Sheldon, died Monday, June 24, at Sacred Heart Hospital-Eau Claire. Survivors include two step daughters, Betty Kopecky of Oak Creek, WI., Judy (Larry) Steppke of Mukwonago, WI., 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great great grandchild, his siblings, Rosella Mravik of South Milwaukee, Mary (Joe) Thorgerson of Jump River, Leland (Sylvia) Webster, Ivan Webster and Marvin (Theresa) Webster all of Gilman.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 28th, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sheldon, with Pastor Dean Herberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Doland Cemetery with full Military Honors. Visitation will be from 10 AM until time of service Friday morning at the church. Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family with arrangements.
