Moving Sale
Moving Sale (phase 2) Thursday, Friday and Saturday June 13-15. 8 AM to 4 PM. Queen size bed set, TV stand, household items, more tools, clocks, and lots more. W11133 Christman Road. lot 7 Bruce.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS June 10, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-10-19 A nice, pleasant start to this next full week of June as a large high pressure system covers the central states. We will be on the front side with west and northwest breezes through the day. Expect plenty of sunshine, but then some clouds are likely to mix in through the afternoon […]
- Arlene M. Hahn June 7, 2019Arlene M. Hahn, 83 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, June 6th, at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 2 sons, Gary of Ladysmith, and Kevin of Lakeville, MN., 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Martin of Sheldon, 1 sister, Helena of Sheldon, many nieces and nephews. A Memorial service for Arlene Hahn […]