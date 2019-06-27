Garage Sale
Garage Sale – Friday July 5th 8 AM to 3 PM, Saturday July 6th, 8 AM to 4 PM. N3810 5th Street, Weyerhaeuser.
Nordic Flex Ultra Lift, 16′ Seaward Kayak, Microwave Oven, Juicer (Samson’s), Suitcases, Handheld Vacuum, Household items.
